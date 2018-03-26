During Endometriosis Awareness Month, Lumenis Marks Exciting Study Outcomes for its Breakthrough Surgical Intervention

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications, today announced the publication of meaningful new clinical evidence for its surgical intervention for patients with endometriosis. Lumenis is excited to share this message of hope and innovation for women with this historically misunderstood disease as part of the company's annual support of Endometriosis Awareness Month.

About 176 million women worldwide suffer from endometriosis, a disease in which growth of endometrial tissue outside the pelvic cavity causes chronic pelvic pain, as well as pain during intercourse, increased menstrual bleeding and infertility. In the past, lack of knowledge about the disease and its symptoms led to delayed diagnosis and mistreatment, but awareness of endometriosis has grown in recent years, in turn resulting in better patient care. This discussion is happening both in the scientific domain and among patients, as women all around the world are joining forces to raise awareness and support each other. Celebrities have become very active in sharing their personal endometriosis stories and encouraging other women to seek aid from an endometriosis specialists. For its part, Lumenis is proud to lead the innovation in endometriosis treatment and empower women with knowledge about their advanced treatment options.

Lumenis offers the FiberLase™, the only high power CO 2 laser fiber. Using the Lumenis advanced CO 2 lasers with FiberLase™, surgeons can perform minimally-invasive procedures to treat endometriosis while preserving fertility - a key objective for many patients. Fertility preservation was demonstrated in a study published recently in the Journal of Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Disorders (JEPPD). The study showed the Lumenis CO 2 laser with FiberLase™ effectively removed ovarian endometrioma while maintaining ovarian antral follicle count (AFC) and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), both of which are essential for fertility. For patients in this study, ovarian function and fertility were preserved.

Lumenis is proud that its CO 2 laser solution allows women to choose an efficacious and precise treatment, which can relieve them from pain and other symptoms, while preserving fertility. Holly Sanneman, founder and director of the nonprofit American End of Endo Project, has undergone endometriosis surgery with the Lumenis CO 2 laser and is now an advocate of the technology. She tells other women with endometriosis, "I would emphatically recommend this procedure to other people, for everybody who is searching or has lost hope. You can get your life back!"

Lumenis also takes pride in funding endometriosis research and facilitating expert surgical training. Lumenis' teams have united with endometriosis patients, supporting global awareness and educational efforts and taking an active role in leading events such as the EndoMarch and the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Annual Patient Day, Medical Conference, and Blossom Ball – an evening of celebrating and recognizing the efforts of endometriosis medical experts and advocates.

As the world leader in CO 2 lasers, Lumenis is committed to advance technology and empowering women with knowledge of endometriosis, its symptoms, risks and the advanced treatment options that are available.

To learn more about Lumenis CO 2 Laser technology for the treatment of endometriosis please visit www.gynhealth.com.

About Lumenis

www.lumenis.com

Lumenis is the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications in the area of minimally-invasive clinical solutions. Regarded as a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods.

