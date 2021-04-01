During Lockdown, This Startup Began Centralizing the Event Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events require intense collaboration between independent businesses. Venues, caterers, event planners, performers, and other event professionals send hundreds of emails and share dozens of files for each event. A new startup, ThymeBase, allows everyone in the industry to work collaboratively with fewer emails.

ThymeBase Product Shot

Event planner Whitney Hewitt of XO Events says: "They've built this platform from listening. I love that the ThymeBase team is always looking for ways to innovate to do more for planners to make our lives more organized, easy, and less hectic."

CEO David Jacobson saw an opportunity to help event businesses work together more efficiently. "Because we began building ThymeBase while the event industry was shut down," says David, "we've focused on tools that would allow better collaboration and shared success when things open back up."

Collaboration is more important than ever as event professionals face the pressures of post-COVID business growth. Event professionals need to be more organized and communicative than ever before. ThymeBase is committed to fostering a mutually supportive environment as the businesses recover from a year of job losses and uncertainty and face a significantly changed event landscape.

A fully remote company, ThymeBase applied the lessons of remote collaboration to the event planning process. At the heart of ThymeBase is easy sharing with clients, co-workers, and fellow vendors. Event professionals can plan, manage, and collaborate on all their events, with any other business, from one dashboard.

ThymeBase simplifies event planning with task lists, day-of timelines, file management.

Everyone involved stays in the loop with instantly shared timelines that automatically update with changes.

ThymeBase will offer complete business management, including booking clients, budgeting, sourcing, and payments.

About ThymeBase: ThymeBase is event planning software built for professionals. It's a single place for managing every event, every task, every assignment, and every tiny little detail that goes into creating unique experiences for clients. ThymeBase also makes client communication a breeze and cuts down on emails with client portals, shared documents, and in-app conversations. ThymeBase can be found at https://www.thymebase.com .

