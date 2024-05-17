During Mental Health Awareness Month, Scholastic Launches Resources to Make the Benefits of Literacy for Children's Emotional Well-Being More Accessible

Curated online hub for students, families, and educators includes book lists alongside print, audio and video resources informed by leading child development experts

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, has launched an online hub of books and curated, free resources with insights from leading child development experts to encourage positive experiences in and out of the classroom for children of all ages.

"Since the pandemic, leading organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in children and adolescent mental health and we understand that the path forward is complex so we must all find ways to positively contribute to the solution. Now more than ever, it's critical that students not only have academic support, but social and emotional support," said Lindsey Cotter, Scholastic Chief Inclusion Officer. "The Scholastic Mental Health Resource builds on our commitment to enrich the lives of all children with the power and joy of reading by providing empowering stories, coping strategies, and more. These resources will help children express themselves, better understand their feelings and emotions, and feel confident in their ability to understand their surroundings."

Research from the Scholastic Reading for Life whitepaper shows that stories are a powerful mechanism for building resilience and helping young people develop empathy and cultivate emotional intelligence. Further, the Scholastic Kids and Family Reading Report™ found evidence of a positive connection between a child's reading frequency and their feelings of well-being: frequent readers were more likely than infrequent readers to report feeling proud (62 percent vs. 32 percent) and excited (59 percent vs. 46 percent). Infrequent readers on the other hand were more likely than more frequent readers to say that they have recently felt lonely (30 percent vs.19 percent), sad or depressed (37 percent vs. 25 percent), and nervous or anxious (50 percent vs. 39 percent).

Highlights from the Scholastic Mental Health Resource include:

Insights from Leading Child Development Experts – responses to frequently asked questions from Dr. Steven Marans , a psychoanalyst who specializes in post-traumatic distress, and Dr. Michele Myers , an author, professor, and holistic social justice educator.

– A collection of worksheets from Scholastic Magazines+ that encourage kids to express their feelings. Books to Express Emotion – Curated titles that introduce young readers to characters experiencing and coping with troubling and big emotions.

– Curated titles that introduce young readers to characters experiencing and coping with troubling and big emotions. Resilience-Building Podcast Episode – A conversation with Dr. Linda C. Mayes . The Arnold Gesell Professor of Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Psychology and Director of the Yale Child Study Center addresses the global mental health crisis among young people and offers ways to help kids cope, including emphasizing the power of literacy to develop resilience.

