During Open Enrollment, Solidarity HealthShare Invites Americans to Join Their "Healthcare Movement" Offering an Ethical, Affordable Alternative to Traditional Health Insurance

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solidarity HealthShare model is the Solution to the Healthcare Crisis. Open Enrollment provides the perfect opportunity for Americans to join the healthcare sharing ministry.

"Everyone knows our Healthcare system is broken. At Solidarity HealthShare, we see three main contributing causes to the healthcare crisis: skyrocketing costs; lack of transparency; and the destruction of patient's conscience protections," said Solidarity HealthShare Co-founder and CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.

The average total cost of employer-provided health coverage passed $20,000 for a family plan this year, according to a new survey reported in the Wall Street Journal. It is the cost of buying an economy car every year. Annual premiums rose 5% to $20,576 for an employer-provided family plan in 2019, according to the yearly poll of employers by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. On average, employers bore 71% of that cost, while employees paid the rest. For an individual employer plan, the average total premium cost was $7,188 in the 2019 survey, 4% higher than last year.

During Open Enrollment, consumers can shop for new healthcare plans or renew existing coverage now through December 15, 2019. New plans begin January 1, 2020.

There's a "health equity" gap between those who are wealthy and can afford healthcare versus those who can't. Healthcare is virtually unaffordable for many middle-class families; that's where Solidarity HealthShare is different and offers an affordable solution. Solidarity HealthShare families pay a premium sharing plan of $549 monthly and an annual unshared amount of $2,500.

"Solidarity's community model of healthcare sharing differs drastically from traditional health insurance in which a third party pays the bills that no one sees and patients have no stake in the outcome. Part of our mission is to control escalating healthcare costs by providing transparent billing; members must know how much and for what they are paying. At Solidarity, we help one another pay for health care expenses, keeping costs down by negotiating fair and reasonable pricing," said Solidarity HealthShare Co-founder and President, Chris Faddis.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming healthcare, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic healthcare culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare

Related Links

https://www.solidarityhealthshare.org

