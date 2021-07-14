During Residential Property Management Careers Week, JMG Realty, Inc. Celebrates Apartment Onsite Teams Day 2021

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join JMG Realty, Inc. as we celebrate the second-annual Apartment Onsite Teams Day and show our appreciation to our onsite teams and the rental housing industry's onsite staff. What started in 2020 as an industry-wide initiative to recognize the teams who kept apartment communities operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, #APTeamsDay became a part of Residential Property Management Careers Week put on annually by the National Apartment Association and its affiliates.

New challenges and new protocols have become the norm and while the crisis is not yet over, our onsite teams deserve recognition for their efforts and amazing work. JMG teams have maintained their properties, followed local and national guidelines related to COVID-19, worked with residents experiencing financial or health issues, and kept up spirits in their community.

Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty said, "People make the difference in our industry and our property teams have consistently done what has been required to serve all of our Residents Day in and day out 24/7. Our onsite teams have done — and continue to do — extraordinary work to keep communities running smoothly. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts."

As part of RPM Careers Week, JMG is celebrating Apartment Onsite Teams Day to recognize those who have helped guide apartment communities across the country through this unprecedented and challenging pandemic. To see how teams across the country are celebrating this special day, explore #APTeamsDay / #RPMCareersWeek on social media and feel free to join the conversation.

About JMG Realty, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 27,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.jmgrealty.com.

