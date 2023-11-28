DURING THE MIDDLE EAST CRISIS ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance VIRTUAL HOLIDAY SHOW TO US TROOPS & FAMILIES IN BAHRAIN

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the intense rehearsals for the highly anticipated US residency of the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday stage show premiering this December at the iconic Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, Broadway producer and  director Neil Goldberg has answered the call to film a special holiday program for US service members and their families in collaboration with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE). 

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance cast connects with Armed Forces Entertainment.
During this challenging time in the Middle East, more than ever, we must appreciate Service Members and their families for the hardships they endure away from home and for protecting our national security.

Characters from the 9-time award-winning, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook will stop their rehearsals to perform virtually in order to bring holiday joy and cheer to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The cast is currently preparing for the premiere of the book's adaptation into a new immersive holiday cirque show and stage musical this December.

In 2021, during the pandemic, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance produced a holiday film for the troops that aired on YouTube and the AFN Television Network winning 7 coveted Telly awards. 

In 2022, the company toured and performed live to over 100,000 troops at US military bases throughout the world with its signature music, magic and circus entertainment brand. 

"We're honored to continue supporting our troops and our country by sharing the unique music, magic and circus spectacle from our books and live shows during the holiday season," says Goldberg.

"We continue to appreciate the talent and support Neil Goldberg and POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brings to our service members and their families worldwide, especially when it's needed most," says Armed Forces Entertainment Director, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil. 

Veterans, service members and their families in the US will receive special discounts and a VIP meet and greet at the live POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday show and immersive experience at the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida, Dec 22-30, 2023.

