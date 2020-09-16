During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 75) CAF America Highlights Charitable Giving Related to COVID-19 and Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United Nations General Assembly opens its 75th session, CAF America, America's nonprofit leader in international grantmaking, will share its charitable giving expertise across a host of events that take place in parallel to the first week of UNGA.



September 21-23



CAF America is a proud sponsor of Uniting Business LIVE, a virtual event hosted by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) from September 21-23. The event will convene business, government, and civil society leaders around their commitment to advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CAF America will present on the event's Innovation Stage, sharing key data on philanthropic funding from its SDG Giving Landscape Report in a brief video. A virtual Content Studio will be available for participants to access additional videos and live Q&A sessions with CAF America leaders.



"Philanthropy plays a vital role in tackling humanity's most pressing problems worldwide, the very challenges that the United Nations' SDGs target. COVID-19 has only amplified the needs of international charitable organizations," said CAF America President and CEO Ted Hart. "While the current situation may seem grim, we're finding many charities are becoming increasingly adaptable and resilient to the unprecedented circumstances, and donors are stepping up to ensure these organizations survive."



September 22



In addition, on September 22 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. ET, CAF America will join the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Worldwide Initiatives for Grantmaker Support (WINGS), and the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University for a panel discussion hosted by the SDG Philanthropy Platform focused on a "Comprehensive Approach to COVID-19 & the SDGs." CAF America's report, The SDG Giving Landscape: An insight into philanthropic giving to the SDGs, found that giving through CAF America impacted all 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular increase in individual cross-border giving through corporate employee matching gift programs.



More recently, data from CAF America's COVID-19 Report Series shows that corporate philanthropy plays a vital role in supporting charities around the world struggling to provide essential services amid the pandemic. In parallel to releasing its COVID-19 reports, CAF America has led a series of webinars highlighting the charitable and corporate response, which have included insights from ACCP, Bank of America, Biogen, Cargill, Citi Foundation, CyberGrants, Dow, Edwards Lifesciences and Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, Mars Wrigley Foundation, PepsiCo, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, and more.



About the SDGs



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.



About CAF America

A leader in international philanthropy, since 1992 CAF America (Charities Aid Foundation of America) has been assisting corporations, foundations, and individuals in making strategic, effective, and tax-advantaged gifts internationally and domestically. Whether supporting organizations working in low-income countries, providing swift responses to major disasters, or helping build connections between global communities, CAF America turns donors' visions into impact. CAF America's worldwide reach translates into more than $1 billion in donor funds and over 1.8 million eligible organizations in 110 countries. For more information about CAF America visit cafamerica.org.



Media Contact:

Ashley Antonini

[email protected]

309.202.5357



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12838404



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CAF America Donor Advised Funds

Related Links

https://www.cafamerica.org

