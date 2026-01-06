DuRoBo to Showcase Krono at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuRoBo, a company focused on innovative ePaper and AI technology, announced that it will exhibit at CES 2026, where attendees can experience Krono, the company's smart ePaper focus hub. DuRoBo will be located at Booth #22014 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6–9, 2026.

At CES 2026, DuRoBo will demonstrate how Krono moves beyond traditional ePaper by acting as a focus hub for reading, idea capture, and audio all accessible through its signature Smart Dial. This intuitive control dial gives users a tactile way to navigate pages, adjust settings, and instantly capture voice notes that flow directly to Spark, Krono's idea vault, where inspiration in text or voice is transcribed, summarized, and turned into structured notes within seconds.

Krono's AI assistant Libby AI is always available to answer prompts and support deeper thinking, while Android 15 with full Google Play Store access gives users the freedom to customize Krono as their own attention zone.

DuRoBo will also preview accessories, including a Bluetooth Remote that enables effortless page turns during extended reading and focused sessions, as well as prototypes of upcoming products built on the same promise of clarity and calm.

Distributors, media, and potential partners are invited to visit DuRoBo at Booth #22014, Central Hall, to experience Krono firsthand, schedule focused demos, and explore collaboration or distribution opportunities.

About DuRoBo

DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at https://www.durobo.com/

