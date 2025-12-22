Durus Industrial LLC announces new Management Structure

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durus Industrial has promoted Brian Keaveney to Chief Operating Officer and Lacee Carnel to Chief Financial Officer. This new management structure will serve Durus more efficiently as the company has completed a strategic transition in Durus' core competencies from repair and maintenance tasks to a full service Industrial Contractor. Brian has served as Contracts Manager and General Manager before assuming the COO role. Lacee Carnel has worked her way up the ladder as AP Clerk, Director of Finance and now assumes full responsibility for financial operations. She has overseen a complete change in accounting and bidding software among other innovations.

Founder Bill Long, who has served as President since Durus' inception has stepped down to focus on other Business opportunities. "I brought Brian over to Durus to make us a more complete contractor and he has accomplished that task well" said Mr. Long. Bill remains a part of the ownership group of Durus Industrial.

Durus Industrial will celebrate their 15th year of growth and success in 2026. Starting out as a repair and maintenance firm providing high quality welding and machining to major Mining companies throughout the Western United States, Durus Industrial has grown its suite of services to include Concrete Foundations and Structures, Steel Erection, Process Equipment Installation, Process Piping Fabrication and Installation, Material Handling Systems, Pipelines, Plant Maintenance, and Tenant Improvements. Their focus is on work in the Mining, Power Generation, Petrochemical, and Water and Waste Management industries. Durus has built a reputation for quality work, on budget, on schedule with a diligent focus on Safety.

