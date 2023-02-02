Dusit Hotels and Resorts all set for Japan and Europe debut - plus more new properties slated to open in key destinations this year

Fourteen hotels and resorts are set to be added to Dusit's portfolio this year across China, Greece, India, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, and Thailand.

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has announced its expansion plans for 2023, including debuting its unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality in Japan and Europe – and further expanding its global footprint with strategic openings in China, India, Kenya, Nepal, and Thailand.

Dusit Thani Kyoto is just one of the highlights of Dusit's planned global expansion this year.

In Japan, Dusit is set to open two new hotels in the ancient capital of Kyoto – ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Dusit Thani Kyoto – in Q2 and Q3, respectively. Each has been carefully crafted to establish a strong foundation for further expansion in Japan.

Another owned property, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, is scheduled to open in Q2. The second hotel in Thailand's vibrant capital to operate under Dusit's distinctive lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, the property will build on the success of the highly rated ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, which recently marked its second anniversary, and continue the brand's promise to uniquely link visitors with authentic local experiences in another vibrant neighbourhood bursting with character.

Dusit's global expansion will also be driven by hotels opening under management agreements. This includes Dusit's first entry into Europe with the arrival of Dusit Suites Athens, an exclusive boutique property slated to open in Greece in Q1.

Another exciting destination where Dusit is set to debut is Nepal, where the company will open Dusit Princess Kathmandu and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel in Q2.

This year will also mark the return of Dusit Hotels and Resorts in India and Kenya, with the opening of Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata (Q4), dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla (Q4), and Dusit Princess Residences Nairobi (Q1).

In China, where Dusit already operates 11 hotels, three wellness-oriented properties are set to open, including Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou (Q1), Dusit Devarana Hangzhou (Q3), and Dusit Princess Suites Hotel Ganzhou (Q3).

On home soil in Thailand, alongside the aforementioned ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, Dusit will welcome its first dusitD2-branded property in Bangkok, dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok (Q2), and also expand further south with Dusit Princess Patthalung (Q4), raising its tally of domestic properties to 18. Dusit will also add exciting experiences to its already well-established dusitD2 Khao Yai hotel, opening a luxurious safari-themed all-villa extension, ASILI Village, in Q2.

In total, 14 hotels and resorts (approximately 1,700 keys) are set to be added to Dusit's global portfolio this year, resulting in 62 hotels (approximately 13,700 keys) operating across 17 countries worldwide. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline and expected to open within the next three-to-four years.

"At Dusit Hotels and Resorts, we understand that quality is the key to sustainable success and the long-term growth of our business," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International. "As travel continues to rebound, we remain steadfast in our commitment to quality over quantity and delivering exceptional experiences in the world's finest destinations. We are excited to bring our signature brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to even more key locations this year, and we look forward to delighting guests and customers across our full brand spectrum."

Upcoming openings in focus

China

Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou

(Q1 2023)

Surrounded by rolling mountains and tea plantations, this wellness-focused retreat will initially comprise 22 Thai-style deluxe guest rooms, three villas, and a luxurious spa experience. A second phase, including 250 guest rooms and villas, is set to follow in 2024.

Dusit Devarana Hangzhou

(Q3 2023)

Alongside uniquely linking guests with the fascinating history and culture of the Yuhang District of Hangzhou, this luxury resort promises to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul with an exclusive wellness centre featuring 12 indoor and outdoor mineral pools, special treatment rooms such as Aromatic Steam and Infrared Sauna, and Dusit's signature Devarana Spa.

Dusit Princess Suites Hotel Ganzhou

(Q3 2023)

Located near the entrance of Mount Sanbai National Park, approximately 90 minutes by car from Ganzhou Huangjin Airport, this upper-midscale retreat boasts 260 well-appointed apartments, an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, natural hot springs pools, and a spa.

Greece

Dusit Suites Athens

(Q1 2023)

The first Dusit-branded property in Europe will feature 36 gorgeous rooms in one of the most spacious upscale suites in Glyfada, an affluent suburb renowned for its stunning beaches, upscale shopping, and vibrant nightlife.

India

Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata

(Q4 2023)

Opening as part of Jain Group's high-end residential development project, Dream One, and comprising 144 rooms, Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata will provide an ideal base for business and leisure travellers near the green expanse of Eco Park, only five minutes by car from both the city centre and the airport, and just one minute from Kalakshetra Metro Station. Designed to be a functional business hotel, the property features an all-day dining restaurant along with meeting facilities for small and midscale events.

dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla

(Q4 2023)

Situated amidst the majestic Himalayan Range in the serene snow-clad hamlet of Fagu (in the state of Himachal Pradesh), this beautiful property connects guests with nature at 2,500 metres above sea level. Enveloped by lush green pine and cedar trees, the hotel comprises 80 valley view rooms, an indoor heated swimming pool, an all-day dining restaurant, a Thai specialty restaurant, an eclectic bar, and Dusit's signature Namm Spa. A large amphitheatre, beautifully landscaped gardens, and well-equipped meeting spaces will be available for memorable events.

Japan

ASAI Shijo Kyoto

(Q2 2023)

With 114 thoughtfully smaller guest rooms, a large communal space, and an exciting F&B concept inspired by Thai street food, the sleek and stylish ASAI Kyoto hotel connects curious travellers with memorable experiences in a vibrant neighbourhood near the famous Nishiki Market in the city's renowned Downtown area.

Dusit Thani Kyoto

(Q3 2023)

An urban sanctuary where the graciousness of Thai hospitality and the subtlety of Japanese tradition are intrinsically interwoven and interpreted through a modern lens, this luxury 147-key retreat in the heart of the city puts guests within walking distance of World Heritage sites. A comprehensive wellness programme and unique dining experiences created by award-winning chefs are among the other highlights.

Kenya

Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi

(Q2 2023)

Designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike, and featuring 100 spacious deluxe hotel rooms and apartments, this smart new property in Nairobi's Westlands neighbourhood offers superior in-stay essentials for short and long-stay guests. Among its facilities are a heated swimming pool, an ultra-modern rooftop gym, a convenient grab-and-go outlet, an Italian-inspired all-day dining restaurant, a stylish lounge bar, and five state-of-the-art meeting rooms.

Nepal

Dusit Princess Kathmandu

(Q2 2023)

Located in Kathmandu's vibrant Lazimpat neighbourhood, just a short walk from the bustling eateries and shops of Thamel, this brand-new property has been specially designed to reflect local style and culture. Alongside 108 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the hotel features a fitness center, a signature Namm spa, ballroom and meeting facilities, a Dusit Gourmet outlet, SOI restaurant offering Thai and Nepalese specialties, and a rooftop swimming pool alongside a lively bar and restaurant offering breathtaking city views.

Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel

(Q2 2023)

Located in the heart of Nepal's central regions, just over an hour's drive from Kathmandu and Tribhuvan International Airport (KTM), this five-star mountaintop resort comprises 44 well-appointed guest rooms plus 20 exclusive villas, each providing magnificent views of the famed Himalayan range. Facilities include an all-day-dining restaurant focused on the finest local ingredients and Thai specialities, a cosy fireplace bar, a family entertainment concept, an infinity pool, and a signature Devarana Spa offering a wide range of wellness programmes.

Thailand

ASILI Village at dusitD2 Khao Yai

(Q2 2023)

Located overlooking the rolling hills of Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site just three hours by car from Bangkok, ASILI Village, a stunning new addition to the popular dusitD2 Khao Yai hotel, uniquely connects guests with nature in an immersive 'glamping' experience inspired by small eco-luxury boutique camps found in East Africa. Alongside five gorgeous villas with private plunge pools, the village-style retreat features a pet-friendly coffee shop, unique event spaces, and a new destination restaurant set atop an observation tower where guests can enjoy panoramic views and the finest locally sourced seasonal ingredients cooked barbecue-style over an open flame.

ASAI Bangkok Sathorn

(Q2 2023)

Easily accessed from the Saint Louis BTS (Skytrain) Station, Dusit's second ASAI branded hotel in Bangkok boasts 106 rooms and a spacious and welcoming communal space combining a lobby, neighbourhood bar, co-working area, and go-to eating spot — with specialty dishes by renowned local chefs. The hotel will seek to emulate the success of ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, which consistently ranks highly on prominent travel websites such as TripAdvisor.com.

dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok

(Q2 2023)

The first dusitD2 branded property in the heart of Bangkok, this brand-new hotel offers 179 well-appointed guest rooms on Si Phraya Road, a vibrant street parallel to Silom and Sathorn in the central business district. Catering to business and leisure travellers, the hotel boasts a sleek, modern design that embodies the upscale nature of the dusitD2 brand. Guests can enjoy an array of facilities, including a stylish lobby, a panoramic view swimming pool and pool bar, a fully equipped fitness centre, a versatile meeting space with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, and a multi-level food and beverage concept featuring a grab-and-go gourmet outlet, an all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen, and a rooftop bar with a distinctive Miami-inspired vibe.

Dusit Princess Phatthalung

(Q4 2023)

From memorable family vacations to unique corporate retreats, the first branded hotel in southern Thailand's enchanting Phatthalung province is set to raise the bar for business and leisure stays in the area. Alongside 132 spacious and elegantly furnished guestrooms and suites, other highlights of the 'resort-in-the-city' themed hotel include a state-of-the-art-ballroom and beautifully landscaped function lawn, a modern wellness centre, a large, sculptured pool, and family play areas. A stunning lakeside restaurant, which also features a signature Dusit Gourmet outlet serving all kinds of freshly baked treats, will open ahead of the resort in Q2.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com

