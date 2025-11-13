Dusk and NPEX Adopt Chainlink Interoperability and Data Standards to Bring Regulated Institutional Assets Onchain

The collaboration opens the door to new distribution and settlement models for tokenized equities, where financial assets can be issued under European regulatory standards, and accessed or settled in DeFi environments across chains.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, Dusk , a privacy-preserving, compliance-first blockchain network for financial markets, and NPEX , a fully regulated Dutch stock exchange that has raised more than €200 million in financing through its platform and boasts over 17,500 active investors, announced today that Dusk and NPEX are adopting the Chainlink interoperability and data standards to bring regulated European securities onchain and into the broader Web3 economy.

Chainlink CCIP will serve as the canonical interoperability layer for tokenized assets issued by NPEX on the Dusk.

By integrating the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), Data Streams , and DataLink , the two leading platforms are establishing an end-to-end framework for compliant asset issuance, secure cross-chain settlement, and high-frequency market data publication.

Chainlink CCIP will serve as the canonical interoperability layer for tokenized assets issued by NPEX on the Dusk. Additionally, cross-chain transfers of the DUSK token from Ethereum to Solana will be enabled by leveraging the Chainlink Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard. With CCIP as its official cross-chain solution, tokenized assets issued by NPEX on the DuskEVM can be made composable across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This opens the door to new distribution and settlement models for tokenized equities, where financial assets can be issued under European regulation, but accessed or settled in DeFi environments across chains. For token holders and institutional users, this means unified access to compliant digital securities, regardless of which network they operate on.

"Adopting Chainlink CCIP allows us to bring the DUSK token into a cross-chain environment through the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard and to expand the reach of tokenized financial instruments across ecosystems. Paired with Chainlink DataLink and Data Streams, we're building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of real-world asset markets onchain. By leveraging Chainlink CCIP as the canonical cross-chain infrastructure for tokenized securities, we're ensuring that regulated assets can move securely and seamlessly across blockchain environments."—Emanuele Francioni, CEO and co-founder at Dusk

Additionally, Dusk and NPEX are adopting the Chainlink data standard to make regulated market data securely available onchain. Chainlink DataLink will deliver official exchange data from NPEX onchain, serving as the exclusive onchain data oracle solution for the platform. Through this integration, Dusk and NPEX become data publishers for regulatory-grade financial information, making it available to smart contracts with the transparency, auditability, and reliability required by institutions.

By combining Chainlink DataLink and Data Streams, Dusk and NPEX can bring verified, high-integrity financial data directly onchain, powering the next generation of regulated tokenized asset markets across blockchain ecosystems.

"Dusk and NPEX are accelerating the creation of a more dynamic onchain financial system for institutional assets. By leveraging Chainlink's interoperability and data standards, they're helping define the blueprint for regulated markets to operate natively onchain."—Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs.

About Dusk

Dusk is a financial network run by its users and built for regulated markets and their institutions. By enabling confidential, compliant, and programmable securities, Dusk empowers businesses to embrace blockchain's transformative potential without compromising privacy or regulatory compliance.

About NPEX

NPEX was founded in 2008 and has both a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and a European Crowdfunding Service Providers (ECSP) license from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). NPEX has facilitated 102 successful financings up to now, amounting to more than €196 million.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

