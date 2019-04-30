D'USSÉ® Appoints Sullivan Doh as First Global Brand Ambassador

"Sullivan Doh has created a name for himself among the international trade community, shedding important light on French spirits," says Michel Casavecchia, Cellar Master of D'USSÉ. "His vast knowledge of the category, embodiment of French style and sophistication, and contagious passion for the industry makes him the ideal representative for the D'USSÉ portfolio. We're thrilled to have him join the team to continue communicating the superior quality and craftsmanship of our liquid in the U.S., while he also oversees South Africa, Nigeria and Canada."

Since launching the brand in 2012, D'USSÉ has experienced continued growth in both categories VSOP and XO. As the first Global Brand Ambassador, Doh will be tasked with continuing the brand's growth trajectory by raising visibility through key trade and consumer programming.

"Cognac has always been a favorite and a focus of mine in my career, and I believe it's one of the best spirits to be born in France," notes Doh, "It's a liquid that remains a key asset behind the bar, and D'USSÉ is the perfect brand to continue reinvigorating the category. I look forward to using my expertise and leveraging the opportunity to work with a cognac that incorporates its rich history from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac to create compelling consumer programming specifically with today's spirits enthusiasts in mind."

"Sullivan Doh is one of the biggest stars in the world of spirits and cocktails, with an unrivalled passion for French spirits generally and Cognac specifically," explains Jacob Briars, Global Advocacy Director at Bacardi. "We are thrilled to have him join our family of Bacardi Ambassadors, and his energy and enthusiasm are a perfect match for D'USSÉ as the brand continues to grow at a tremendous rate."

Doh received a bachelor's degree in Catering Management at Ecole Superieure de Cuisine Francaise Gregoire Ferrandi in Paris, before contributing to bar programs of some of the best food and drink institutions around the world in cities such as London, Sydney, and Paris. Prior to his new role with D'USSÉ, Doh co-founded and managed Le Syndicat Paris – the first cocktail bar in Paris to use only French alcohol to promote and showcase the diversity the country has to offer. Most recently, Doh was part owner and bar manager of La Commune Paris, the first cocktail bar in France to focus on Punch cocktails, using French spirits only. Both establishments have earned recognition among lists of worldwide best cocktail bars.

