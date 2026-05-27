D'USSÉ® CELEBRATES JAŸ-Z AND THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT WITH LIMITED-EDITION VSOP BOX SET AND NATIONWIDE ACTIVATIONS

The Iconic Cognac Brand Co-Founded by Mr. Shawn "JAŸ-Z" Carter Marks JAŸ-Z 30 with the CODE30 Signature Serve, Commemorative Offerings and Cultural Touchpoints Across the Country.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D'USSÉ® Cognac is celebrating JAŸ-Z 30, marking 30 years since the release of Shawn Carter's debut album, Reasonable Doubt. To honor the moment, D'USSÉ is rolling out a national program of limited-edition releases and fan experiences that speak to the brand's connection to music, nightlife, and cocktail culture. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, making it a fitting time to reflect on the full scope of an era-defining career.

D’USSÉ Cognac unveils the limited-edition JAŸ-Z30 VSOP Collector’s Box Set honoring the enduring cultural impact of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. D’USSÉ Cognac’s limited-edition JAŸ-Z30 VSOP Collector’s Box Set and the CODE30 signature cocktail inspired by legacy, celebration, and modern cognac culture.

At the center of the celebration is the JAŸ-Z 30 D'USSÉ VSOP box set, a limited-time offering designed to honor three decades of Reasonable Doubt's impact on music and culture, available exclusively at select retailers nationwide for a limited time.

To further commemorate the moment, D'USSÉ has crafted the CODE30, a signature cocktail inspired by the "codes" of ambition, excellence, and cultural influence that have defined Mr. Shawn Carter's legacy for the past 30 years. Reflecting the versatility and modernity of the spirit, the bright, citrus-forward serve blends D'USSÉ Cognac with lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice, and soda water for a refreshingly light finish. Available across the country, the CODE30 invites fans to raise a glass to 30 years of music, culture, and excellence through a cocktail designed to be shared.

"Mr. Shawn Carter's codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D'USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy," says Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D'USSÉ. "For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation, D'USSÉ has continued to redefine the cognac category while honoring its heritage. D'USSÉ was created to celebrate those forging their own path — and we believe the best moments are meant to be shared. There's no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next."

This summer, D'USSÉ will bring the celebration to life throughout cultural moments, including an on-site presence at The Roots Picnic in May and Mr. Carter's Yankee Stadium residency in July. At both events, guests can experience dedicated D'USSÉ bars serving the CODE30 alongside signature cocktails crafted to celebrate the milestone and showcase the spirit's versatility.

The brand will also host events across regional markets in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia, offering fans nationwide exclusive opportunities to engage with and celebrate this milestone firsthand.

For more details, follow @dussecognac on Instagram and use the hashtag #JAYZ30 to stay updated on events, sweepstakes details, and more. Visit DUSSE.com for additional information.

CODE30 Recipe:

1.5 oz D'USSÉ VSOP

0.75 oz Amaretto

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Soda Water, to top

LINK TO CAMPAIGN ASSETS: HERE

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About D'USSÉ

D'USSÉ [dew-say] is a bold expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSÉ blends over 200 years of tradition with a modern vision. Under the expertise of Cellar Master Agathe Boinot — the youngest female Cellar Master among the major cognac houses — D'USSÉ continues to honor its rich heritage while driving innovation in Cognac craftsmanship. The D'USSÉ Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities. For more information, visit www.DUSSE.com.

The D'USSÉ® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

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SOURCE D'USSÉ