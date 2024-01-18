D'USSÉ COGNAC x HUMBERTO LEON UNVEIL NEW LIMITED EDITION RED ENVELOPE COLLABORATION FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR

News provided by

D'USSÉ

18 Jan, 2024, 10:01 ET

The covetable red envelopes can be found exclusively at select retailers in California, Texas, and New York with purchase of a D'USSÉ XO Limited Edition Lunar New Year gift box, while supplies last.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D'USSÉ Cognac is proud to announce its partnership with multidisciplinary creative Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony, former KENZO Creative Director, and restaurateur of Los Angeles hotspots Chifa 國偉 and Arroz and Fun. D'USSÉ and Leon have collaborated on a limited run of red envelopes, lai see, inspired by the Lunar New Year tradition to present loved ones with red pockets, often filled with money, as a symbol of luck and good fortune. With this partnership, D'USSÉ and Leon hope to make the holiday even more special for celebrants by gifting customers the bespoke red envelope for Lunar New Year.

Showcasing Leon's original designs for the Year of the Dragon, the red envelopes feature twin dragons and the Chinese character Fat meaning "luck" or "richness" on the front, and flame emblems and the traditional greeting Gong Hay Fat Choi or "wishes for a prosperous New Year'' on the back. The designs are embossed in a sleek silver finish: a signature of D'USSÉ XO.

The red envelopes are exclusively available with purchase of the D'USSÉ XO Limited Edition Lunar New Year gift box (SRP: $250) in select stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and New York City at no extra cost while supplies last. Fans in additional markets can still celebrate with the D'USSÉ XO Lunar New Year gift box, available at select retailers nationwide and online at dusse.com.

"I'm excited to be partnering with D'USSÉ XO for Lunar New Year, a holiday close to my heart," said Humberto Leon. "Sipping cognac, more recently D'USSÉ XO, has long been a Lunar New Year tradition in my family. Our traditions are centered on doing away with the old and welcoming the new. My inspiration for the red envelope collaboration is the twin dragon in the front and fire in the back. The Dragon symbolizes strength, resilience, and to invigorate another year; and the Fire means to transform and begin anew. I invite you to join us in celebrating this tradition with D'USSÉ. Wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous Year of the Dragon."

D'USSÉ and Leon will celebrate Lunar New Year next month at an intimate dinner with friends and family in New York City's Chinatown. Leon and the Chifa 國偉 team will curate and prepare the menu--their first time ever doing so in New York City--with modern takes on the traditional classics such as sticky rice representing togetherness and steamed fish for prosperity.

The partnership marks Leon as the second member of the D'USSÉ XO Collective, the brand's group of pioneering artists, advocates and collaborators aimed to ignite the next generation of creative leaders. The D'USSÉ XO Collective launched in 2022 with inaugural partner Dr. Woo, creative multi-hyphenate and renowned tattoo artist.

D'USSÉ XO is handcrafted in France at the historic Chateau de Cognac from meticulously hand-selected Eaux-de-vie that is naturally aged for 10+ years, ensuring the utmost complexity and depth in flavor. The premium cognac delivers rich notes of ripe blueberry and apricot layered with hints of dark chocolate and walnut and culminates in an exceptionally balanced finish.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT D'USSÉ COGNAC

D'USSÉ [dew-say] is a bold new expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSÉ blends over 200 years of tradition with the inspiration of a passionate Cellar Master who set out to create his own legacy. The D'USSÉ Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities.

For more information please visit www.DUSSE.com

The D'USSÉ® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

©2019 D'USSÉ IS A TRADEMARK. COGNAC – 40% ALC. BY VOL.

SOURCE D'USSÉ

