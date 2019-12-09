Dust Control Systems Market Worth $20.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dust control systems market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The demand for the product is primarily driven by increasing air pollution and growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of dust control systems, coupled with rising health concerns.

Key suggestions from the report:

The wet product segment accounted for the largest share in the global dust control systems market in 2018 and the segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025. The segment is sub-segmented into wet electrostatic precipitators and wet scrubbers.

The construction segment was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is likely to witness growth over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of the systems in construction activities in developing economies such as China , India , and Brazil .

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for a share of 37.1% in the overall market in 2018 owing to growing construction and mining activities in China and India.

emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for a share of 37.1% in the overall market in 2018 owing to growing construction and mining activities in and . Europe accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2018 owing to technological developments and stringent government regulations pertaining to reducing air pollution.

accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2018 owing to technological developments and stringent government regulations pertaining to reducing air pollution. Advanced research and development operations of market participants have led to extremely innovative designs, which have optimized product adoption across the globe.

The need for clean air is increasing with rising pollution levels, coupled with growing respiratory issues in urban areas, which is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Increasing need for adoption of the product, especially in developing regions across the globe, is anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period.

Increase in global construction activities and growing demand for high-quality construction materials are expected to drive the cement manufacturing sector. Cement manufacturing is one of the largest end-use industries for the product, thereby boosting the growth of dust control systems market substantially over the forecast period.

Product manufacturers are investing heavily on research and development activities in order to develop highly efficient and technologically advanced systems. Furthermore, governments across the regions are introducing stringent regulations and standards to regulate increasing air pollution, which, in turn, is expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dust control systems market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Unidirectional Tapes Market – Global unidirectional tapes market is likely to grow at a faster rate over forecast period owing to its rising demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

– Global unidirectional tapes market is likely to grow at a faster rate over forecast period owing to its rising demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Tool Steel Market – Global tool steel market growth is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand from machinery industry. Tools steel is particularly suited for tool manufacturing such as machine dies or hand tools.

– Global tool steel market growth is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand from machinery industry. Tools steel is particularly suited for tool manufacturing such as machine dies or hand tools. Honeycomb Core Materials Market – Global honeycomb core materials market is projected to grow at an accelerated pace over the upcoming period on account of rising demand for lightweight, high strength materials across various end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.