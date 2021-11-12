Dustin Capp, CEO of Digital Fund, Scales Up Digital Fundraising Start-up

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Fund announces they have hit a significant milestone. With political campaigns turning towards digital platforms, the importance of candidates' efforts can not be overstated. It will ensure both successes in raising funds and engaging supporters throughout every step of an election cycle.

On November 12th, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona, Digital Fund, a recent start-up, today announced it broke one million in digital fundraising in just a few short months. As the next midterm election cycle is underway, the company is positioned to lead in small-dollar donation fundraising advertising.

Traditionally political campaigns relied on traditional methods that resulted in costly fees and minimal accountability in proprietary data collection, Digital Fund is transcending the category by reinventing grassroots fundraising tactics boosting engagement and data analytics with small-dollar donors.

Digital Fund was founded in June of 2021 by an Internet Marketing Entrepreneur and Media Distribution company Founder: Dustin Capp formally founded BrandxMedica and Capptomic.

As political campaigns prepare for this upcoming election cycle, it is necessary to rethink whom you're trusting with your digital fundraising and engagement strategy. With more people donating through digital channels than ever before, Digital campaigns have become more prominent and require frequent changes to succeed across different target audiences.

"After speaking with multiple prominent candidates and reviewing their advertising spend and performance, we noticed that there was an imminent need to take this industry forward. Political campaigns are paying ridiculous fees for lackluster work," say's Dustin Capp, CEO.

Since digital fundraising has exploded, political campaigns have not been able to keep up or break away from cookie-cutter offerings, ultimately producing uninspiring digital campaigns.

Digital Fund has transformed the donor journey utilizing technology to build accurate data segmentation, extremely important for grassroots digital fundraising, retargeting, and A/B testing strategies.

The new era of fundraising is underway, and candidates need to modernize their grassroots strategies. Whereas previously campaigns relied on traditional methods that cost them time, money, or both - nowadays, small-dollar digital conversion rates are much higher than ever before! With this shift comes an opportunity for a political candidate's campaign who wants more engagement opportunities from donors.

"When you're called to serve, you step up and answer the call. Never in a million years would I have thought I would be in the middle of multiple key races, helping fuel grassroots movements, say's Capp. "We are focused on reinventing how political advertising is handled, using core brand-building strategies that resonate with donors unlike anything seen before in this sphere."

Political candidates have a big opportunity to build engagement with potential voters and build momentum through grassroots digital fundraising. Tracking small-dollar donations provide a barometer for how a candidate is performing. With political campaigns turning to digital, candidates must ensure that their fundraising efforts and engagement capitalize using this strategy.

Digital Fund, a digital fundraising firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has emerged to become one of the hottest ad production and digital fundraising firms. They have produced outstanding results for conservative candidates and non-profits.

