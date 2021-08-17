Dustin House Promoted to President of PTS Advance

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDDL3 Group is pleased to announce that Dustin House has been promoted to President of PTS Advance and Chief Revenue Officer at HUDDL3 Group.

Through the recent merger with UP Professional Solutions, PTS Advance has become the largest specialist staffing provider to the Refining & Petrochemical industry, with over 900 employees deployed to worksites across the United States. PTS Advance also continues to support the Life Sciences market, with increasing activity across Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Biotech manufacturing facilities.

As President, House is charged with accelerating the growth of the combined staffing business, including expansion into new industry verticals (Power & Renewables) and service lines (Direct Hire, Project RPO, and Private Talent Pools).

House stated, "This is an exciting opportunity to take the lead and focus efforts on the accelerated growth of two long-standing, family-owned staffing brands under the PTS Advance brand. I feel privileged to have the chance to evolve and build upon the top talent we have while continuing to innovate at the career, company, and industry level."

In joining the Executive Committee at HUDDL3 Group, House will also take responsibility as Chief Revenue Officer, supporting collaboration and solution development across the HUDDL3 Group's professional service brands PTS Advance, Range Search Partners, and Roberts Engineers. Through the alignment of these sister companies, HUDDL3 Group will provide clients with access to a broader suite of services offered across the entire talent ecosystem.

Dane Groeneveld, CEO of HUDDL3 Group, stated, "Since joining the business in July of 2020, Dustin has worked across various projects to develop PTS Advance's operational footprint and the customer experience for our clients and on-site employees. I am excited by the potential he will continue to unlock for himself and the many talented team members we are fortunate to work with within this group of companies."

About PTS Advance

PTS Advance is the largest specialist provider of technical talent to the United States petrochemical industry with a growing service offering in the Power & Renewables, Life Sciences, Construction & Infrastructure, and Manufacturing industries. PTS Advance helps businesses source qualified candidates so they can spend more time focusing on completing successful projects and less time worrying about their staffing needs. With 70 years combined experience, PTS Advance provides a full range of staffing solutions, including Contract, Direct, and Project Hire; Payroll & Transition Services; and innovative solutions (Hiring Manager Portal & Private Talent Pool).

About HUDDL3 Group

HUDDL3 Group is pioneering new ways to advance people through business and business through people. With a focus on human-centered solutions, HUDDL3 Group uses its strategic position to invest in professional service and technology companies in the Human Capital space, embracing innovation to shape the Future of Work with its customers and partners. HUDDL3 Group's portfolio of companies includes PTS Advance and UP Professional Solutions, two professional staffing firms combining forces to increase their impact for customers; Range Search Partners, consulting and executive search firm; Roberts Engineers, a full-service engineering firm; and SmartSearch, a software company with a rich history of providing applicant tracking solutions to staffing and recruiting companies.

