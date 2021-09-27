Dustin Johnson & Sergio Garcia Win Inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award Presented by Aon at the 43rd Ryder Cup

This new award commemorates sportsmanship, teamwork and performance in the context of better decision-making. These three attributes that were brought to the forefront by Johnson and Garcia also reflect Aon's values and commitment to helping clients shape business decisions for the better.

Johnson arrived at the Ryder Cup as the oldest player on the U.S. Team and through remarkable teamwork in his partnerships with two rookies in Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, he performed brilliantly to become the first American to finish with a 5-0-0 record since Larry Nelson in 1979. The 37-year-old, playing in his fifth Ryder Cup, is the fifth player to go 5-0-0 in a single Ryder Cup, joining Arnold Palmer (1967), Gardner Dickinson (1967), Larry Nelson (1979) and Francesco Molinari (2018).

Showcasing his own appreciation for Johnson's contribution to his teammates, Morikawa, who was paired with Johnson for three of his five matches, recognized the impact that Johnson had on his success.

"Obviously having DJ, he's an amazing player. I've said it all week, and I'm going to keep saying it, because he really is. He's a great guy and he really made these first two days a little easier on me," Morikawa said. "Dustin has been one of the best players in the world for a long time, and it was amazing to have someone like that as my partner in my first Ryder Cup."

"It's a dream to go 5-0-0 in a Ryder Cup," said Johnson. "For the first four matches, I had great partners in Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. We played great together and gelled really well. I am so proud of my teammates and my captains and loved the help from the fans. This award is something to be very proud of. All 12 of us showed great teamwork and came together as a team."

Making his 10th appearance for the European Team, Garcia showcased teamwork and performance through the Thursday and Friday matches alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm. Garcia and Rahm were the first European tandem since 1987 to trail 3-down through three holes and eventually win their match. Garcia and Rahm's teamwork resulted in victories in all three of their matches.

Garcia exemplified the love of his team with his comments and encouragement of teammate Rory McIlroy on Saturday, "I told him the absolute truth. I told him that not only me but the whole team is proud of him no matter if he goes 5-0 or 0-5; that we love him and that we are always proud of the effort that he makes and the heart that he puts into his golf and into the team. It's as simple as that."

During Friday's Foursomes match, Garcia made the decision to go for the green from 244 yards on the par-5 16th hole for what would be a memorable shot enroute to winning a point. With Garcia's 3-1-0 record for the week, he became the all-time Ryder Cup leader in overall wins (24), overall points (27.5) and Foursomes wins (12).

"I love the Ryder Cup," Garcia said. "We all know about the beautiful moment that happened more than 50 years ago between Nicklaus and Jacklin. I'm proud to be the first to win this award and thankful to Aon. I try to play the game to the best of my ability, but always with respect and I enjoy it. I enjoyed this week and I thought we played with good energy, which is important to show the young players that you can play with respect and have fun, even in defeat. I love my team. I'm so proud of all of them. I have so many amazing experiences and relationships with my team. I love the guys in that room."

The selections were made by a committee consisting of the award's namesakes Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin; former Ryder Cup Captains Paul Azinger and Paul McGinley; Jim Richerson, President, PGA of America; Alan White, Chairman, PGA of Great Britain and Ireland; and Carlo Clavarino, Executive Chairman of International Business, Aon.

"We are honored to partner with the Ryder Cup to present the inaugural award that embodies so much of who we are and what we stand for at Aon," said Clavarino. "Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson both reflected the spirit of this tournament by showcasing better decision making on behalf of their team and demonstrated excellence and sportsmanship."

LINK TO PHOTOS

ABOUT AON

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn . Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here .

ABOUT THE PGA OF AMERICA

PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT RYDER CUP EUROPE

Ryder Cup Europe – which comprises representatives of The European Tour (60%), of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%) and the Confederation of Professional Golf through the vehicle of The Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT) (20%) – owns the rights of The Ryder Cup when the competition is held in Europe. The European Tour is the Managing Partner and has prime responsibility for all matters concerning The European Team; the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland is the Founding Partner; and the Confederation of Professional Golf is responsible for the management of the Trust, which is the Development Partner. Our Official Partners for The 2020 Ryder Cup are Aon, BMW and Rolex. For more information about The Ryder Cup visit rydercup.com

SOURCE PGA of America

Related Links

aldaycommunications.com

