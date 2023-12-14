Dustin Sapp Named CEO of Traction Ag

News provided by

Traction Ag

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Veteran tech executive to continue product innovation and scale at farm management software company

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traction Ag Inc., the first cloud-based farm accounting software delivering solutions to growers across the Midwest, today announced the appointment of Dustin Sapp as chief executive officer. Former CEO, Ian Harley, will take over as the company's chief operating officer and remains an executive board member.

Sapp brings nearly 25 years of experience in the SaaS industry to the role. He has worked with multiple high-growth Indianapolis organizations including his tenure as CEO & co-founder of Octiv and most recently, Formstack.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dustin to the Traction Ag team," said Ian Harley, COO at Traction Ag. "His deep expertise in all facets of SaaS, combined with his proven abilities to scale a business, make him uniquely suited to guide Traction Ag into its next phase of innovation and growth."

As CEO, Sapp will be responsible for setting and executing the company's strategic vision. The transition comes at an ideal time as Traction Ag is uniquely positioned to shape the future of agriculture operations as farmers embrace technology. Over 60 percent of North American and European farmers are currently using or planning to adopt one agtech product in the next two years.

"I have long admired Traction Ag's talented team and unparalleled solutions empowering growers, and I'm looking forward to leading our next phase as a company," said Sapp. "2024 promises to be a pivotal year for the industry as technology continues to transform and disrupt agriculture. I'll be focused on partnerships, integrations and thoughtful innovation that builds upon the strong foundation and values that have made Traction Ag an industry leader."

To learn more about Traction Ag, please visit tractionag.com.

About Traction Ag:
Traction Ag is the only farm accounting and management solution uniquely built for the cloud, integrating actual accounting numbers with field operations, resulting in real-time financial analysis for timely, informed decision-making. Traction Ag delivers the most extensive suite of farm-specific accounting capabilities in a cloud application and allows users to automatically and easily maintain inventory balances for crops and inputs, tracks costs of production and field level profitability, providing crucial insights and saving valuable time. The company is majority employee and farmer-owned business and leverages integrations with Climate FieldView™ and John Deere Operations Center to automate and ease the collection of field activities.

Media Contact:
Zoe Hamilton
BLASTmedia for Traction Ag
317.806.1900 ext. 188
[email protected] 

SOURCE Traction Ag

