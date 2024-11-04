DUSTIN SVEUM JOINS BERK COMMUNICATIONS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHIEF CLIENT OFFICER

– Former Small Girls PR Leader Brings Winning Approach to Creative Strategy and Client Solutions to High-Growth Agency –

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, an award-winning, independent public relations firm, has hired Dustin Sveum as the firm's first-ever Managing Director and Chief Client Officer. In this new role, Sveum will be responsible for all aspects of the firm's operations, including growth, human capital, technology innovation, marketing, client service and new business.

Dustin Sveum

"Dustin has proven himself as a catalyst for creative solutions and someone who is highly attuned to cultural trends, delivering outcomes that have true impact," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide and Chair of Berk Communications. "As we continue to build and evolve Berk, his leadership will be invaluable in creating new client service models, integration of AI and technology into all aspects of our operations and driving deeper consumer and corporate insights into our existing and future client programs."

Sveum has an impressive track record of success that spans across every facet of the industry – from helming highly effective and award-winning campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, to developing highly efficient and effective ways to inject high growth brands into the cultural zeitgeist, and orienting clients and agency teams towards innovation and success in the ever-changing media landscape. He brings an incredibly diverse background in consumer and corporate marketing, a proven approach to creativity, and fresh perspective on client service and measurable growth.

"Dustin is the perfect person to partner with me and our senior management team to accelerate Berk's next phase of growth," said Ron Berkowitz, CEO of Berk Communications. "As Berk continues to attract great clients and people, it became clear we needed to add a wider group of skill sets and experience to our executive team to drive our internal and external operations. Dustin's talents will allow me to focus more on fostering even deeper client relationships, brand stewardship and new business growth."

Sveum added, "Berk Communications' ability to connect people and brands through passion points is unmatched and deeply rooted in the DNA of the firm. As all brands compete within the attention economy, I look forward to working with the team to develop strategies and creative that truly connect with audiences, transcend traditional campaigns, and ultimately drive meaningful results."

Dustin has served a wide variety of clients including Tide (P&G Fabric Care), Jack in the Box, Rover, Snapchat, and Heineken. He comes from Small Girls PR where he served as Executive Vice President; previously he held senior roles at MMC, Ketchum, DeVries Global, and MSL.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across a variety of verticals including sports and lifestyle, food and beverage, travel and tourism, business and technology, and cannabis. The agency is also recognized for its reputation management practice which provides strategic communications services for high-profile entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and musicians. The agency's roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and startups includes Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, Major League Soccer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, PUMA, The Cheesecake Factory, REFORM Alliance, and a premier group of talent and executives including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and David Adelman. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on X (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Berk Communications