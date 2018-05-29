DustPhotonics Announces Volume Availability of 100Gbps QSFP28-SR4 Optical Transceivers

CUPERTINO, Calif. and MODI'IN, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics™, a high performance optical networking company enabling revolutionary cost-effective data communications at up to 400Gbps, today announced production ramp and volume availability of QSFP28-SR4 optical transceivers. The 100Gbps transceivers incorporate DustPhotonics's patented passive alignment technology eliminating manual active alignment allowing for a vast reduction in manufacturing costs. The QSFP28-SR4 is the industry's most highly competitive solution for short reach, high-density applications over multimode optical fiber in data centers, cloud and HPC applications.
"The DustPhotonics design enables one versatile production line supporting all multi-mode form factors from 25Gbps all the way to 400Gbps," says Kobi Hasharoni, CTO and co-founder, "this allows for optimization in creating a cost-effective, streamlined solution now and for future product generations to come."
DustPhotonics is driving the mass adoption of optics to 400Gpbs by demonstrating next generation optical connectivity with its QSFPDD-SR8 transceiver at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) in March 2018. The 400Gbps product line of transceivers complies with the QSFPDD and OSFP Multi-source Agreements (MSA) and leverages years of design expertise. DustPhotonics is currently accepting volume orders for the shipment of QSFP28-SR4 and will be sampling 400Gbps transceivers later this year. For more information, please contact DustPhotonics at sales@dustphotonics.com.
ABOUT DUSTPHOTONICS INC.
DustPhotonics™ enables mass adoption of optical connectivity in next generation data center, cloud, HPC and enterprise networks by offering unprecedented low-cost solutions. The Company's short to midrange optical transceivers and active optical cables (AOC) support all form factors at data rates up to 400Gbps. Founded in 2017 with venture funding from leading private technology investors, DustPhotonics is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel with business operations located in Cupertino, California. For additional information, please visit www.dustphotonics.com
