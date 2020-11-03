DustPhotonics Expands Management Team, Adds President

MODI'IN, Israel, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a high-performance optical technology supplier enabling next-generation optics, today announced that veteran technology executive, Ronnen Lovinger, has joined the company as President. Lovinger will be responsible for overseeing the company's Research, Development, Operations and Quality. Mr Lovinger will report to Ben Rubovitch, CEO and Co-founder.

Lovinger will manage cross-functional teams, and deploy processes to boost long-term business success, and increase customer satisfaction. Lovinger will be responsible for driving operational and development excellence across the company to ensure continued growth.

"Lovinger is a seasoned leader and is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Dustphotonics, leading the company on operational and development excellence," said Rubovitch. "I have tremendous confidence in Mr. Lovinger's knowledge of the photonics marketplace, go-to-market strategy, and his experience in industry leading operational processes will help drive and extend DustPhotonics market reach, and maximize our growth in the optical interconnect market."

Lovinger joins DustPhotonics with over than 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles. Ronnen served as a COO at Innoviz Technologies, where he successfully established the operations, engineering, and quality infrastructures to meet high volume manufacturing needs in the automotive industry. Prior to that, Lovinger managed a group of 350 employees as SVP Operations at Mellanox. He successfully helped lead the growth of the company from a start-up to a publicly traded $1B company. Ronnen holds a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Technion Israeli Institute of Technology.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic and innovative team at DustPhotonics to help drive its continued evolution," said Lovinger. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help lead the company to its next phase of technological innovations and operations growth, in order to meet customers' demands, and remain cutting-edge in an ever-evolving industry."

About DustPhotonics:

DustPhotonics, headquartered in Modi'in, Israel, with offices in Cupertino, California; designs, builds, and markets high performance optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOC) and future Silicon Photonics scalable solutions for enterprise data centers, high performance computing, and hyperscale cloud markets. DustPhotonics innovative optical packaging and manufacturing technologies enable scalability, reduced power consumption, increased reliability, and superior module performance for short to mid-range optical communications. For additional information, please visit www.dustphotonics.com

