DustPhotonics Launches Industry-First Merchant 1.6Tb/s Silicon Photonics Engine Targeting a Multitude of AI and Hyperscale Data Center Applications

Engine Now Available for Sampling and Supports 8 Independent Channels Operating at 224G with Integrated Lasers

MODI'IN, Israel, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions for hyperscale data center and AI applications, today announced the launch of the industry's first merchant silicon photonics engine for 1.6Tb/s DR8 applications, targeting AI and hyperscale data centers. The engine supports 8 channels, each independently capable of operating at up to 224G/channel. Additionally, a second variant is available supporting four channels for 800Gb/s DR4 applications.

Both versions of the engine integrate on-board lasers mounted onto a transmit Photonics Integrated Circuit (PIC), incorporating DustPhotonics patented L3C™ (Low-Loss Laser Coupling) technology. The engine offers numerous benefits to transceiver suppliers, including a simplified transceiver design with low power dissipation, low optical loss, lower overall cost, and enhanced supply chain scalability.

The devices will support a multitude of AI and hyperscale datacenter applications. The standard product is suitable for reaches of up to 2km. A lower-cost version, tailored for short-reach applications up to 100m, is also available that will use a single laser instead of 2 lasers for 1.6Tb/s operation. In addition, the products are highly suitable for LRO (Linear Receive Optics) and LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) transceiver applications and can be employed in immersion cooling applications.

The products are currently available for sampling and will be released to production by the end of this year.

"We are extremely satisfied with the performance of our 224G/channel devices, where we have successfully demonstrated error-free links," said Yoel Chetrit, CFO at DustPhotonics. "We believe 2025 will be an exciting year for DustPhotonics as we ramp up the 200G/lane products alongside the existing portfolio of Carmel 400G and 800G products."

"We are seeing increased adoption of silicon photonics and have recently sharply increased our forecast for 1.6T modules in 2025," said Vladimir Kozlov, CEO of LightCounting. "With their 1.6T engine announcement, DustPhotonics is very well positioned to meet both of these significant industry trends."

DustPhotonics plans to showcase this engine in Booth #B74 during the upcoming ECOC trade show in Frankfurt, Germany between September 23-25, 2024.

Additionally, attendees at ECOC are invited to join Ronnen Lovinger, CEO of DustPhotonics, for a presentation entitled 'Silicon Photonics operating at 1.6 Tb/s in an Immersion Cooling Environment' during the Market Focus session on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

About DustPhotonics

DustPhotonics is a leading developer of silicon photonics technology for hyperscale data center and AI applications. The DustPhotonics technology platform is uniquely built to meet the requirements of the optical networking market, offering significant improvements in bandwidth and speeds while lowering costs and power consumption. Please visit www.dustphotonics.com for more information.

