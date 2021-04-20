Dusty Attic Digitizing Provides Analog Conversion Services

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusty Attic Digitizing (Dusty Attic), a DBA of Parroco Production Group, offers analog to digital conversion services for commercial and professional industries. Dusty Attic specializes in digitizing obsolete forms of media into digital formats.

Dusty Attic Digitizing is capable of transferring the following formats: VHS, Betacam/SP, DVCAM, DVCPRO, MiniDV, Hi-8, CD/DVD, 1" Videotape Type-C 3/4" U-Matic, Cassette, CD/DVD and Film Reels Dusty Attic Digitizing equipment is professionally maintained by our audio engineers, allowing us to deliver digitized assets safely without sacrificing quality

The urgency for digitization applies to anyone in possession of analog media. Dusty Attic offers a solution that allows companies to keep their information stored safely on a cloud-based server. Jim Parroco, President of Dusty Attic Digitizing, explains, "Dusty Attic is offering a simple and secure solution for government agencies and corporations to keep their history alive and secure."

Increasingly, companies are recognizing the importance of ensuring the proper transfer of old analog media to digital formats. While proper physical storage can partially preserve the life of analog media, as time passes these assets will eventually disintegrate and be permanently lost.

Dusty Attic has recently completed projects that required digitization and archive of thousands of hours of analog media for Norfolk State University Theatre Company and Dominion Energy. Their team of digitizing specialists makes the process efficient and easy. Learn more at www.DustyAtticDigitizing.com.

Dusty Attic Digitizing provides corporate and federal business solutions that allow for the preservation of outdated archived media in digital formats and secure cloud storage for future preservation. With over 35 years of business experience, Dusty Attic provides professional services delivering professional results. Do not let your company history turn to dust. To learn more, visit www.dustyatticdigitizing.com.

