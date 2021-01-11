Dusty Attic Digitizing Provides Federal and Corporate Solutions in an Effort to Help Preserve Digital Assets

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusty Attic Digitizing (Dusty Attic), a DBA of Parroco Production Group, offers analog to digital transfer services for commercial and professional industries. Dusty Attic specializes in converting obsolete forms of media into digital formats.

Dusty Attic Digitizing provides conversion services for multiple types of obsolete, analog media. Pictured is a 16mm Film Reel. Dusty Attic provides Video Tape Conversion, Audio Conversion and Film Conversion Services.

The urgency for digitization applies to anyone in possession of analog media. Dusty Attic offers a solution that allows companies to keep their information stored safely on a cloud-based server. Jim Parroco, President of Dusty Attic Digitizing, explains, "Dusty Attic is offering a simple and secure solution for government agencies and corporations to keep their history alive and secure."

Dusty Attic's most recent project, done in partnership with DOMA Technologies, a leading cloud-based document management company, was digitizing and archiving thousands of hours of analog media for American power and energy company Dominion Energy.

Increasingly, companies are recognizing the importance of ensuring the proper transfer of old analog media to digital formats. While proper physical storage can partially preserve the life of analog media, as time passes these assets will eventually disintegrate and be permanently lost.

About Dusty Attic

Dusty Attic Digitizing provides corporate and federal business solutions that allow for the preservation of outdated archived media in digital formats and secure cloud storage for future preservation. With over 35 years of business experience, Dusty Attic provides professional services delivering professional results. Do not let your company history turn to dust. To learn more, visit www.dustyatticdigitizing.com.

Garrett

757-609-0291

[email protected]

www.dustyatticdigitizing.com

SOURCE Dusty Attic Digitizing