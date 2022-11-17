DustZero S3 Announced - Powerful All-in-One Smart Vacuum Designed to Make Cleaning Easy and Dust-Free

Innovative "Auto Empty Base" Keeps Dust Away and Delivers Hygienic Cleaning Solution for the Home

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have all used vacuums where you empty the collection compartment and dust flies up in our face and back into our homes. Bringing about the future of vacuums, Proscenic, a leader in smart home appliances, today announced DustZero S3, a powerful, all-in-one smart vacuum designed to make cleaning easier, faster and dust-free.

To bring a better, more hygienic cleaning solution, DustZero S3 users keep their hands clean and breathe cleaner air with an innovative dust collection base. The base provides a hygienic cleaning solution as it automatically collects and stores all the dust in an easy-to-remove sealed compartment with a large capacity dust bag.

DustZero S3 is available now for preorder at https://igg.me/at/DustZeroS3 for an exclusive early-bird price of $329 for the first 48 hours of the campaign (ends 11/17). There are other specials with prices starting at $379. The product will have an MSRP of $499 and ship early 2023.

Even the most popular Dyson vacuums, which are considered by many to be the best home vacuums available, use what Dyson calls "one-click dirt emptying - Just push the button to release the dirt." But once you click that button, the dirt goes back into the air and nobody wants that!

To bring a better, more hygienic cleaning solution, DustZero S3 users keep their hands clean and breathe cleaner air with an innovative dust collection base. The base provides a hygienic cleaning solution as it automatically collects and stores all the dust in an easy-to-remove sealed compartment with a large capacity dust bag. DustZero S3 features five layers of filtration and UV sterilization that traps 99.99% of ultrafine dust and allergens, while also removing odors. Each bag holds up to 30 days of dust.

"DustZero S3 combines hygiene, power, features and ease-of-use to deliver the best vacuuming experience on the market," said Miles Jiang, Vice President of Proscenic. "As we strive to live in a healthier environment, we want to get dust and dirt out of our homes, and there is no better solution than DustZero S3."

DustZero S3 is built with a powerful, brushless 450w vacuum motor that delivers a suction power of 30,000 KPa, among the highest on the market. The vacuum features "VBoost" technology which automatically adjusts the vacuum for the best suction power based on floor type. The vacuum is cordless and rechargeable, with up to 60 minutes of run-time per charge, also among the highest available.

The lightweight vacuum weighs only 6.6 lbs, making it easy to move around the home. The system's LED touch-screen provides real-time working modes, battery levels and maintenance alerts. The LED headlight provides a bright view of dark spots, such as underneath the couch or bed, ensuring no hidden dirt and dust.

DustZero S3 features four adjustable working modes: Eco Mode (basic cleaning), High Power (extensive dust), Auto (automatically adjusts for optimal suction) and Turbo Mode (max suction). It comes with several brushes including a Motorized Brush for use on hardwood floors and carpets; Round Brush, which together with the extension tube, is ideal for removing hair and dust from curtains, bookshelves and sofas; and a Long Crevice Nozzle: to remove debris from corners and crevices. A pet grooming kit will be sold separately.

Press Kit: HERE

ABOUT PROSCENIC

Founded in 2013, Proscenic has become a leader in smart home appliances delivering innovative brands with top-of-the-line product quality. It is dedicated to providing the best solutions, products and services, with a goal of bringing small home appliances with technological charm to consumers and moving forward towards the vision of "making its smart home appliances the first choice of every family."

Information at Proscenic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Proscenic

Media Contact:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Proscenic