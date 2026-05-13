The energetic drive-thru specialty beverage leader brings its fun-loving and mind-blowing drinks, service and culture to the area!

MELROSE PARK, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee, a leader in the drive-thru beverage category, is set to debut its fun-loving brand in the Chicago suburbs, with its new Melrose Park location opening on Thursday, May 14. The location at 1931 N Mannheim Rd will be open from 5am-10pm Sunday-Thursday and 5am-11pm Friday and Saturday. To celebrate, customers can get a free keychain with any drink purchase on the day of the opening, while supplies last!

Dutch Bros® Arrives in Chicagoland with First Shop Opening in Melrose Park

"Opening in the Chicago area has always been a dream for us at Dutch Bros, and Melrose Park is just the beginning," said Allie Lahti, Local Market Lead at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We've already felt so much love from this community, and we're so grateful to be here. Our crew is stoked to bring the energy and start serving our customizable drinks in Melrose Park!"

As Dutch Bros continues to grow across the Midwest, the Melrose Park shop marks an exciting first step in bringing its signature energy and people-first experience to Chicagoland.

The beloved coffee company has already opened over four shops in Illinois, including locations in Urbana, Fairview Heights, Mt Vernon and Edwardsville. Dutch Bros is committed to establishing meaningful relationships throughout the region with plans for additional shops in communities such as Rockford, New Lenox and Buffalo Grove, slated to start serving their neighborhoods this summer.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 when two real-life bros bought a double-head espresso machine, cranked up the stereo and started experimenting with 100 pounds of coffee beans. A typical experience at Dutch Bros includes upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros' version of baristas) and outstanding speed, quality and service. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, lemonade, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, Myst Energy Refreshers™ and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

In addition to serving up drinks that are guaranteed to satisfy, Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,177+ locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros Coffee serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, Myst Energy Refreshers™, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros Coffee, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee