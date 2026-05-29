Dutch Bros Community Reaches $20 Million in Total Lifetime Donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association During 19th Annual Drink One For Dane Day of Giving

TEMPE, Ariz., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros and the Dutch Bros Foundation are proud to announce that the 19th annual Drink One for Dane day has raised more than $1.7 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This year's campaign also marks a historic milestone: more than $20 million has been raised for the MDA since the program's inception.* This $20 million lifetime achievement reflects the power of the Dutch Bros community.

"The unified energy of our customers, crews and entire Dutch Bros team rallying together for each annual Drink One For Dane Day of Giving is what keeps Dane's legacy of giving alive and lets us keep making a massive difference, one cup at a time," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros. "We're grateful to have reached our goal of $20 million in total lifetime donations to the MDA and to continue to dedicate support to the Muscular Dystrophy Association's crucial work in ALS research and care."

The achievement reflects a decades-long partnership rooted in Dutch Luv and fueled by the collective support of broistas and their communities united by a shared commitment to making a lasting impact.

"When I visited my local Dutch Bros for Drink One for Dane this year, I felt the heart behind this partnership immediately," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "From the broistas to the leadership team, Dutch Bros has built a culture where people truly show up for families facing ALS. Every cup poured helps fund critical research, expert care, and support services that families rely on after an ALS diagnosis. ALS is not incurable — it is underfunded — and partnerships like this are helping drive the breakthroughs and hope families need now more than ever."

Dutch Bros, the beloved coffee brand founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, maintains philanthropy as a core part of its identity, which is rooted in co-founder Dane Boersma's dedication to supporting his community. Following Dane's ALS diagnosis, Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started "Drink One For Dane". This annual day of giving was brought to life to generate awareness and help advance research for a cause and cure for ALS. Though Dane passed away in 2009, the commitment to giving back continues on at Dutch Bros to honor his legacy and make a massive difference one cup at a time.

*This total encompasses total lifetime Drink One for Dane donations to the MDA from Dutch Bros, Dutch Bros Foundation, franchisees, vendors and customers.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,177+ locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee