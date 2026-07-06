TEMPE, Ariz., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is taking customers on a cosmic ride to Planet Dutch with three stellar sips! Here to rocket customers through the day, the Cosmic Cookie Dough, Stardust and Supernova are now available at all 1,177+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

Dutch Bros Takes Customers to Planet Dutch with Out-of-This-World Flavors

The Cosmic Cookie Dough is an out-of-this-world treat featuring chocolate chip cookie dough and a swirl of chocolate complete with Soft Top ® and cookie dough pieces! Try this treat as a Blended Freeze, Iced Latte or a Cold Brew with Cream.

is an out-of-this-world treat featuring chocolate chip cookie dough and a swirl of chocolate complete with Soft Top and cookie dough pieces! Try this treat as a Blended Freeze, Iced Latte or a Cold Brew with Cream. The Stardust is an intergalactic burst of flavor with strawberry, watermelon and stardust crunch candy. Enjoy this drink as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink, iced lemonade or our new Myst Energy Refresher ™ .

is an intergalactic burst of flavor with strawberry, watermelon and stardust crunch candy. Enjoy this drink as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink, iced lemonade or our new Myst Energy Refresher . The Supernova sends your taste buds on a galactic journey with peach, passion fruit, orange and strawberry fruit! Grab this drink as our new Myst Energy Refresher™, Fizz or an iced or blended Rebel energy drink.

"At Dutch Bros, our brand naturally connects with fun flavors and playful toppings, and this drink trio is a perfect example of that," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros. "Our focus on menu innovation allows us to bring our customers creative drinks that offer the ultimate treat-yourself moment."

These star-powered sips are available starting July 6 at all 1,177+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru specialty beverage leader dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,177+ locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros Coffee serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, Myst Energy Refreshers™, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros Coffee, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee