Dutch Bros Celebrates Passenger Princesses on National Princess Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Princess Day, November 18, Dutch Bros is celebrating the most iconic princess of them all, the passenger princess. Embracing the growing #passengerprincess trend, with nearly 200,000 posts on TikTok and Instagram, Dutch Bros invites everyone to channel their inner passenger princess by hopping in that passenger seat and swinging by their local Dutch Bros on November 18 beginning at 5 p.m. to receive a special Crown Straw Topper with any drink purchase.

"We know our customers love a good reason to treat themselves, and National Princess Day is the perfect excuse to add a little extra fun to your go-to order," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "At Dutch Bros, we believe being a passenger princess is more than just a ride—it's a state of mind. It's about embracing those carefree, feel-good moments, whether you're in the passenger seat or just looking to add a little joy to your day with your favorite drink in hand."

Customers can receive their Dutch Bros Crown Straw Topper on Monday, November 18 after 5 p.m. at more than 950 locations, while supplies last. Additionally, fans can enter a giveaway on Dutch Bros' Instagram on Monday, November 18, for a chance to win the ultimate Passenger Princess experience, which includes a branded travel pillow, air freshener, phone holder, tumbler, Dutch Bros gift card, and more. They're also encouraged to share their passenger princess experience on social media using #PassengerPrincessDay and tag @DutchBrosCoffee for a chance to be featured on the official page. To find a location near you, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations .

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee