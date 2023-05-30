Dutch Bros raises $2.5M for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 19, Dutch Bros and its customers came together for the 17th annual Drink One for Dane day to raise awareness of ALS. In honor of those efforts, the Dutch Bros Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to help its work in ALS research, care, advocacy, and educational and professional programming.

"The funds raised on May 19th will help support the Healey ALS Platform trial, clinical data collection from over 2000 people living with ALS and 48 MDA/ALS Care Centers among other activities. This funding will make a significant impact as we continue progress made with the first therapy for a genetic form of ALS just recently approved by the FDA. Dutch Bros continues to feed hope for our community," said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Boersma family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those affected, and to support research to find treatments and cures for ALS.

"The love for Drink One for Dane day continues to invigorate and inspire our support for the important work the Muscular Dystrophy Association does," said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. "Making a massive difference one cup at a time is what Dutch Bros is all about and we're so thankful that our customers believe in that mission alongside us."

*Total funds donated includes additional donations from franchisees, customers, community members, and vendors during the Drink One for Dane campaign.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

