New plant-powered energy that quenches the vibe!

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into the enchantment of Dutch Bros summer drinks! Ready for any adventure, this lineup features an exciting new drink category and two beloved seasonal sips. Myst Energy Refreshers, Dulce de Leche and Strawberry Colada are now making waves at all 1,136+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

NEW!

Dutch Bros® Splashes into Summer with New Myst Energy Refresher™ and Returning Seasonal Faves

Myst Energy Refreshers are a new way to energize your summer fun with plant-powered caffeine, electrolytes and antioxidants. Order them in flavors like: Passion Water, Cherry Lime, FirestormTM or Tropical - all with less than 100 calories in a medium. For even more variety and customization options, try zero sugar Myst available in 30 different flavor combinations.

RETURNING FAVES:

The Dulce de Leche is a mesmerizing blend of caramel, white chocolate, cinnamon and sweet cream complete with Soft Top®, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinks! Get it as Freeze, Iced Latte or Iced Chai!

is a mesmerizing blend of caramel, white chocolate, cinnamon and sweet cream complete with Soft Top®, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinks! Get it as Freeze, Iced Latte or Iced Chai! The Strawberry Colada is a chill fantasy of pineapple, coconut, sweet cream with strawberry fruit on top. Best enjoyed as a Blended or Iced Rebel energy drink or Blended Lemonade.

"We're really excited to not only bring back beloved summer flavors, but also to continue our leadership in menu innovation by introducing Myst Energy Refreshers," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "We've always been pioneers in the energy space and Myst is the natural progression of that legacy—blending our core DNA with an all new approach to refreshment. We're stoked for our community to start customizing their Myst and experience firsthand how we're redefining the next generation of Dutch Bros energy."

Cruise through summer with the Myst Energy Refreshers and returning faves starting May 1 at all 1,136+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,136+ locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee