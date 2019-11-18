Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider Deploys Space-Based ADS-B In Curaçao

Curaçao leads Caribbean region in aviation safety and efficiency

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider (DC-ANSP) announced it has deployed Aireon's space-based ADS-B surveillance service in the Curaçao Flight Information Region (FIR). This milestone follows years of collaboration, with the two organizations signing the data services agreement (DSA) in October of 2015.

Effective immediately, DC-ANSP will have 100 percent air traffic surveillance over the 300,000 square kilometers that make up Curaçao's FIR. Adjacent to Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Colombia, the majority of this FIR is oceanic.

"Space-based ADS-B will revolutionize how DC-ANSP ensures the highest levels of safety and efficiency throughout the Curaçao FIR," said Micilia Albertus-Verboom, Director General, DC-ANSP. "Before Aireon, the northwestern sector of our FIR lacked real-time air traffic surveillance coverage. Now, space-based ADS-B provides coverage where before there was none."

The Curaçao FIR is a major throughway for flights; DC-ANSP manages critical routes between the United States, Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Europe throughout the Curaçao FIR. Because of space-based ADS-B coverage, DC-ANSP's air traffic controllers will be able to reduce separation and guide overflight efficiency in the northwestern sector of the Curaçao FIR.

Director General Albertus-Verboom also noted, "among the many benefits we anticipate, Aireon will allow us to facilitate seamless transitions between Curaçao's neighboring FIRs. Regions adjacent to us will benefit from safer and more efficient hand-overs, which are afforded by the minimization of human error through data-driven decision making."

"Deploying Aireon in Curaçao FIR solidifies DC-ANSP's position as a leader of aviation safety and efficiency in the region," said Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "Our data will provide DC-ANSP more control over how they manage cross-regional and intersecting routes within their airspace and will enable complete situational awareness for DC-ANSP as they continue to deliver superior safety and efficiency to the flying public."

For the past several years, DC-ANSP and Aireon have worked closely on the technical implementation of the system in Curaçao, which includes the use of the regional network, Mejoras al Enlace de Voz del ATS (MEVA), as a secondary telecommunication link as a means to transfer space-based ADS-B data to DC-ANSPs operations center. Additionally, Aireon has worked alongside DC-ANSP leadership to ensure preparation for the enhancements in procedural operations.

"Not only have we changed how we manage our airspace, but we are also adapting how we work with our adjacent airspaces and our customers, and Aireon has been our partner at every step of the way for the last four years," said Director General Albertus-Verboom.

Curacao has a January 1, 2020 ADS-B equipage mandate for part of the airspace where there is no conventional radar coverage. Users in Class A airspace must be ADS-B equipped.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

About DC-ANSP

DC-ANSP was founded as Netherlands Antilles Air Traffic Control ("NAATC") which was incorporated in Curaçao on 9 February 2005 and became operational on 1 April 2006. DC-ANSP is an Air Navigation Service Provider ("ANSP") which is responsible for the Air Traffic Services ("ATS") within the Curaçao Flight Information Region (FIR). DC-ANSP operates 3 air traffic control facilities: an Area Control Centre located in Curaçao and two Aerodrome Control Towers, one located at Hato International Airport (Hato Control Tower) and the other one located at Bonaire International Airport (Flamingo Control Tower). For more information, please visit http://dc-ansp.org/ .

