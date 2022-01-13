Dutch Chocolate Liquor to Outshine Other Liquor Types in Cocoa Liquor Market - Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: By the end of 2022, the worldwide cocoa liquor market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.2 billion. During the assessment period, the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 2.9 percent.

The demand for cocoa liquor has risen steadily over the years, but companies have struggled to expand their production capacities. While farmers' increased preference for cash crops has boosted cocoa planting in the worldwide agricultural sector, enterprises competing in the global market face obstacles due to the widespread use of alcohol.

The number of people who buy premium and specialty chocolate has been increasing in recent years. One of the main causes for the increase in market demand is the great flavor of cocoa liquor.

Customer penetration for high-priced chocolate products is also increasing. As a result, global leaders like as Mars and Ferrero are investing in improving their existing and future offers, as well as introducing cocoa liquor into their offerings.

Consumers are engaging in more indulgent activities, particularly when it comes to food. They want texture, flavor, and color, which is a key driver of the cocoa liquor market's growth.

Attributes Details Market Size (2022) US$ 6.2 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2032 US$ 8.25 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 2.9%

The widespread popularity of chocolate-based items in the food and beverage industry continues to push companies to increase cocoa liquor production. Cocoa liquor is used to make a variety of cocoa products, including cocoa butter, cocoa-based creams, and various chocolate solids.

Manufacturers are working on a variety of flavors to appeal to a wide range of consumer tastes. Chocolate and veggies, for example, have been increasingly popular in recent years across a variety of categories.

For example, combining chocolate flavors with beetroot in cakes and merging chocolate bars with radically contrasting but complementary kale flavors are both recent market trends.

The cocoa liquor sector in the United States is expected to have the largest market share and be the most profitable in North America.

"Increasing consumer preference for different flavored food and beverage items is prompting manufacturers to incorporate cocoa liquor flavored ready-to-eat products, widening growth prospects for the market," remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Trinitario cocoa liquor is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% until 2032.

The revenue from Forastero cocoa liquor will account for 3/4 of the global cocoa liquor market.

By form, cocoa liquor wafers are estimated to account for 50% of market demand.

From 2022 to 2032, sales of coca liquor are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the United States .

. India's demand for cocoa liquor is expected to grow at a rate of 5.5% each year.

demand for cocoa liquor is expected to grow at a rate of 5.5% each year. Until 2032, Germany will account for 1/5 th of the global revenue from cocoa liquor.

will account for 1/5 of the global revenue from cocoa liquor. Cocoa liquor revenues are expected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for premium and specialty chocolate to drive the growth of cocoa liquor market.

New cocoa liquor flavors to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key Restraints:

Toxic elements are released in the production of cocoa liquor due to presence of edible alcohol.

Competitive Landscape

Product innovation and strategic mergers and acquisitions influence the competitive landscape of the cocoa liquor market. To take advantage of lucrative opportunities in developing markets, front-runners are focusing capacity increases and global footprint development. The following are some noteworthy developments:

In October 2021 , Hershey India announced the addition of two new flavors to its 'Hershey's Exotic Dark' premium chocolate line. 'Blackberry Granules' and 'Guava & Mexican Chili,' both produced with whole roasted California Almonds, are among the new tastes, which have been particularly handpicked for the next generation of customer with an ever-evolving palate.

, Hershey India announced the addition of two new flavors to its 'Hershey's Exotic Dark' premium chocolate line. 'Blackberry Granules' and 'Guava & Mexican Chili,' both produced with whole roasted California Almonds, are among the new tastes, which have been particularly handpicked for the next generation of customer with an ever-evolving palate. In March 2021 , Nestle introduced its latest line of 'Incoa' bars, a unique product that employs cocoa fruit pulp as a nutritious and environmentally friendly sugar substitute. It's a brilliant use of cocoa pulp. According to reports, the 'Incoa' bar will debut in France and the Netherlands , with other European countries to follow soon. Chocolate made with cocoa fruit pulp reduces not just added sugar but also product waste in the manufacturing process.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cocoa liquor market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the cocoa liquor market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global cocoa liquor market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type :

Dutch Cocoa Liquor



Natural Cocoa Liquor

By End Use Industry :

Cocoa Liquor for Chocolates & Confectionery



Cocoa Liquor for Ice Cream



Cocoa Liquor for Food and Beverage Coatings



Coca Liquor for Beverages



Cocoa Liquor for Bakery Products



Coca Liquor for Other End Use Industries

By Cocoa Variety :

Criollo Cocoa Liquor



Forastero Cocoa Liquor



Trinitario Cocoa Liquor



Other Cocoa Liquor Varieties

By Form :

Cocoa Liquor Wafers



Cocoa Liquor Blocks



Cocoa Liquor Chips



Liquid Cocoa Liquor

Key Questions Covered in Cocoa Liquor Market Report

The report offers insight into the cocoa liquor market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cocoa liquor market between 2022 and 2032.

Cocoa liquor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Cocoa liquor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain –

Cocoa Market Analysis - In the future years, rising demand for chocolate in emerging economies will create profitable potential for the cocoa market. As a result, demand for cocoa products has soared. Dutch flavored cocoa to dominate the market.

Cocoa Powder Market Forecast - Increasing production of confectionery syrup and chocolates with growing preference for better flavor, color and texture to drive the demand for cocoa powder as a coloring agent.

Cocoa Extract Market Trends – Consumers' growing interest in healthy living, as well as their concerns about the influence of food intake on health and wellness, has fueled demand for higher-quality cocoa, which is projected to drive expansion in the cocoa extract market.

Cocoa Butter Market Insights - Consumer demand for improved texture, look, and flavor has sparked unprecedented levels of innovation around the world. Cocoa butter, which imparts a delicate smoothness and makes chocolate goods visually appealing, is in higher demand than ever before in this business.

