Dutch Company iPluggers Drives Global Radio Promotion for Eurovision 2026 Entries

AMSTERDAM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutch music promotion platform iPluggers is once again making waves in the international music industry, this time by handling worldwide radio promotion for a selection of Eurovision Song Contest 2026 entries.

Known for its innovative approach, iPluggers is supporting multiple countries in their journey toward Eurovision success by ensuring their songs reach radio stations across the globe.

Eurovision 2026 Entries Promoted by iPluggers

Among the tracks receiving global exposure through iPluggers are:

Azerbaijan – "Just Go" by JIVA

Belgium – "Dancing on the Ice" by Essyla

Bulgaria – "Bangaranga" by DARA

Czechia – "Crossroads" by Daniel Zizka

Germany – "Fire" by Sarah Engels

Romania – "Choke Me" by Alexandra Capitanescu

Switzerland – "Alice" by Veronica Fusaro

United Kingdom – "Eins, Zwei, Drei" by LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER

By leveraging its global network of radio stations, iPluggers ensures that songs are not only heard within Europe, but also gain traction in markets worldwide.

A Revolutionary Approach to Radio Plugging

What sets iPluggers apart is its revolutionary approach to radio promotion. Unlike traditional methods, the platform operates a closed ecosystem where verified radio stations actively log in, select their preferred genres, and interact directly with new releases.

This system allows for:

Targeted distribution to relevant music directors and DJs

Real-time feedback and download tracking

The result is an efficient and transparent promotion process, giving artists measurable insights into their global reach.

Beyond Eurovision: A Global Client Roster

While Eurovision provides a high-profile platform, iPluggers' influence extends far beyond the contest. The company has worked with internationally recognized artists such as Teddy Swims, Tyla, Zara Larsson helping them secure radio exposure across multiple territories.

In addition, iPluggers collaborates with major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. These partnerships highlight the platform's credibility and growing importance within the global music ecosystem.

A Key Player in Modern Music Promotion

As the music industry continues to evolve, iPluggers has been redefining how songs reach audiences since 2010. By combining technology, data, and a curated network of radio professionals, the company is positioning itself as the only key player in modern music radio promotion.

With Eurovision 2026 on the horizon, iPluggers' involvement could play a significant role in determining which entries break through internationally, turning contest songs into global hits.

For further information, please contact:

Marvin Kuijs

Head of A&R

[email protected]

https://ipluggers.com/

SOURCE iPluggers