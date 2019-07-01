Dutch Fund Targets SMEs in Southern Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buxeros Capital, a public-private social impact investment fund has established a presence in South Africa with the aim of investing in emerging market SMEs in Southern Africa.

Fund director Corné Melissen says the company was established by a group of well-known Dutch investors, in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Cooperation.

"Social impact is an important requirement, however, we will review potential deals on economic and commercial viability. Our goal is to invest in sustainable businesses and business models that add value to both the Dutch and local economies. We will act as a co-investor and a partner for entrepreneurs with the ambition to expand into emerging markets," he points out.

Estelle Byrne, who is managing the South African operations, says the Netherlands-based organization has a Cape Town office. "We focus on investments in SMEs and have an entrepreneurial eye out for good opportunities. Our team includes private equity veterans, seasoned entrepreneurs and strong partners in each region globally. In this region, we also have Arthur Johnson (BCom LLB CFA University of Cape Town) as a director. He has extensive fund and investment experience both locally and internationally."

"Buxeros Capital invests in SMEs that have a positive impact on the local economy while being compliant with International Corporate Social Responsibility guidelines. Our primary focus is on companies with a scalable business model, where we can add value, in addition to our equity investment. These companies should have a strong and experienced team while showing economic and commercial viability."

"The Buxeros Capital management team has relevant expertise in markets across the globe and is able to provide hands-on experience and network access, in addition to capital (equity and mezzanine loans). Our investments often give the necessary leverage to acquire additional public and/or private funding to scale a company's activities," Byrne adds.

"The company aims at maximizing both financial and social impact through adherence to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines and International Finance Corporation standards – both regarded as important requirements," she concludes.

