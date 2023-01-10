Dutch health-tech startup Lapsi Health raises USD 3.5M in oversubscribed Seed Round to continue their development and enter the US market

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch healthtech startup Lapsi Health is developing sound-based medical technology (and software tools) to empower clinicians at the point of care and to enhance remote consultations. The company last raised in the beginning of last year, netting a €700K Pre-Seed Round in March 2022 and won the Eurostars €1M grant for the development of their deep tech.

Lapsi Health Founders (from left to right): Seamus Holohan (COO), Jhonatan Bringas Dimitriades (CEO), Diana van Stijn (Chief Medical Officer) and Rodrigo Alvez (CTO)

Today it's announcing an oversubscribed sequel: The Seed Series clocks in at $3.5M and will be used to continue their technology development, to acquire FDA certification and to begin commercialization activities in the USA.

Investors in this latest round for the 2022-founded startup are a mix of old and new backers: The Seed Series is led by Sahir Ali of Modi Ventures , a Texas-based family office that has recently stepped into the Venture Capital world with investments in the space of Artificial intelligence and Tech Bio. Modi Ventures is followed by some of the Pre-Seed investors of the company (Vendash, Bolwork) as well as some new investors (Israeli-Ukrainian software development company BeKey).

Jhonatan Bringas Dimitriades, CEO at Lapsi Health (named Health-tech Leader of the Year 2022 by Med-Tech World 2022 ), said: "During the year we released 4 generations of prototypes and two native applications. We have been able to validate our technology and showcase it in several venues worldwide and to several medical leaders. This helped us to secure the next step in the funding for our company, now with the goal of bringing our technology to the market during 2023".

The company has welcomed in their Advisory Board, several World healthcare leaders such as Craig Lipset, Rafael Grossman, Aline Noizet, Suzanne Terheggen, Carlos Sendon and Amir Lahav in the beginning of the year. In the last quarter of 2022, the company welcomed a new member of the Advisory Board, Junaid Bajwa, MD,Chief Medical Scientist at Microsoft. "With his vast med-tech experience, we will be able to develop and iterate even faster," said Jhonatan Bringas.

"As a patient, all of my encounters with my primary care provider and my pulmonologist involve listening to my lungs. Lapsi Health brings that capability with confidence for remote care as well as remote clinical trials. The technology will improve patient experience and outcomes while supporting the new normal for healthcare and clinical research," said Advisory Board Member and co-Chair of the DTRA, Craig Lipset.

"Data driven decisions are the next step to improving healthcare, patient empowerment, clinical intelligence and to make clinical research more democratized. These are the ideals that inspired us to create Lapsi Health." said Chief Medical Officer and co-Founder Diana van Stijn – a leading expert in digital therapeutics and paediatrics.

The founding team of Lapsi Health also includes: Seamus Holohan, COO and Rodrigo Alvez, CTO.

About Lapsi Health: In the last 10 months, the company has grown from 4 to more than 10 employees (including their Head of Engineering, Toni Leinonen, founder of Haltian and former lead within the team that developed the Oura Ring ) and 8 advisors. They were accepted by the Health Incubator Helsinki and therefore expanded their borders by opening an operative office in Helsinki, Finland, at the Terkko Health Hub. The company won the ultra competitive Eureka Eurostars in June and was accepted in September by the prestigious TechLeap program (the accelerator program for the best deep-tech Dutch companies and has HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje Nassau, brother of the King of the Netherlands, as it's envoy). The next step will be market access and certifications, according to their Founding Team.

