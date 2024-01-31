Dutch Ridge Consulting Group Announces Partnership with Issured to Offer Private, Secure, and Tamper Evident Remote Video Interview Solution

BEAVER, Pa. and ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC (DRCG), headquartered in Beaver, PA announced today that it has partnered with Issured to offer a private, secure, and tamper evident remote video interview solution to organizations across the United States.

DRCG is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). DRCG provides technical support staff at nine locations throughout the United States with corporate offices in Ashburn, Virginia. DRCG offers expertise in Program Management, Technology Services, Acquisition Support, Enterprise Architecture, Data Sciences, Cyber Security / Information Assurance, Solution Development, System/Network Administration, and User Support. DRCG optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise to better manage the growth and transformation of existing IT environments.

"DRCG recognizes an increased need for secure audio/video interview capabilities. Our partnership with Issured makes private, secure, and tamper evident remote video interviews readily available today with the MeaConnexus solution. We are proud and excited to add this solution to our suite of technical capabilities," said Doug Ingros, President, and CEO of DRCG.

Most recently Issured has developed the innovative Mea Digital Evidence Integrity suite of products to provide tamper evident remote Audio/video interviews and digital evidence capture and recording. In an age where generative AI, deep fake and digital disinformation has started to erode society's trust in digital media, these products have been developed to underpin trust and confidence that the digital evidence used within policing and other legal and support services cannot be manipulated

MeaConnexus, designed and developed by Issured, is a secure, immutable video interview solution, intended for law enforcement and any type of investigative interviews. MeaConnexus allows organizations to create and hold secure interviews with anyone, anywhere, on any device with the confidence that the content can always be proven to be authentic.

