Dutch Ridge Consulting Group Awarded 8-year BPA Contract Providing Critical IT Services to the FBI

ASHBURN, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC (DRCG) , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announces a prime contract award on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

This highly anticipated BPA, commonly known as FBI ITSSS-2, will be the primary contract vehicle for the FBI to obtain critical IT service needs over the next eight years. The ITSSS-2 BPA will be available for use by all Department of Justice (DOJ) components. The potential program value for the contract is estimated at $8 billion.

"DRCG is honored by the opportunity to continue our essential daily work supporting the FBI. We are committed to providing innovative and industry-leading solutions while supporting critical FBI services and furthering the FBI mission. I would like to thank our teaming partners for their support and efforts in making this award possible." - Doug Ingros, President and CEO.

DRCG is a Small Business Administration Certified and Veterans Affairs Certified Veteran Enterprise (CVE) Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). DRCG was established in 2016 and provides classified support services to the federal government. DRCG delivers expertise in Cybersecurity Engineering and Operations; Cyber Threat Intelligence; Insider Threat Prevention and Detection; Information Technology Solutioning; Systems Integration; Program Management; Policy, Planning, Communications, and Compliance Support; Workflow Solutioning; Risk Management; Business Process Reengineering; and Professional Business Consulting Services. DRCG's technical approach optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise in managing growth and transformation of existing IT environments.

