Dutch Ridge Consulting Group (DRCG) Joins Pega ISV Partner Program

BEAVER, Pa. and ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group (DRCG), LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Beaver, PA today announced that it has joined the Pega Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner program. As part of the program, Dutch Ridge will leverage Pega's leading case management and workflow engine to help government agencies better automate complex background review processes efficiently and securely.

DRCG recently developed its Security and Background Reporting (SABR) work management tool as an innovation to the market. The tool allows clients to rapidly dissect work functions and make assignments to a professional and geographically dispersed workforce within seconds. DRCG will provide design, implementation, and support for SABR to US government agencies, and its partnership with Pega will combine the industry-leading Pega PlatformTM – Pega's cloud-based, low-code application development platform – with the unique innovation brought by SABR under a singularly supported offering to federal clients.

DRCG has its primary offices in Beaver, Pennsylvania and regional facilities in Ashburn, Virginia. It offers expertise in technical solutioning, program management, language support services, investigative services, workflow solutioning, BPR, and investigative subject matter expertise. DRCGs technical approach optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise in managing growth and transformation of existing IT environments.

"We are proud and excited to partner with Pega and their team of professionals who are recognized as top industry leaders in CRM. Our SABR tool powered by Pega will streamline work in many agencies increasing efficiency in all aspects of background, EO, IG, internal, and litigation case management, to name just a few of SABR's uses," said Doug Ingros, president and CEO of DRCG.

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Its AI-powered software helps the world's leading organizations optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale.

"Organizations like Dutch Ridge Consulting Group bring deep industry expertise to help expand into new markets and help clients address some of their biggest challenges," said Rupen Shah, VP, ISV alliances & strategy, Pegasystems. "DRCG will leverage Pega to power their solutions to address this particular sector within the government market, and we look forward to seeing them bring new levels of innovation to clients."

Media Contact:

Kelly Badgett

[email protected]

SOURCE Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.drcg.us

