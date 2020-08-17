Dutch Ridge Consulting Group Launches New Case Management Solution

BEAVER, Pa. and ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC (DRCG), headquartered in Beaver, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the launch of its Security, Administration and Business Reporting (SABR) tool. SABR enables a user to dissect and assign workflow functions between a geographically dispersed workforce within seconds based on required skill sets.

SABR logo

"After two years of development, testing and refining we are pleased to have SABR operating in the field," said Doug Ingros, CEO and President of DRCG. "The pilot results from our first client have been exceptional. SABR is greatly assisting with complex assignment and monitoring protocols."

SABR is a proprietary software solution built on Pegasystems intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS). It is designed to support government agencies, primarily the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and federal and state law enforcement agencies. It is already benefiting independent investigators, helping to streamline the background investigation process, optimize workflow, and improve report quality.

SABR is designed to support police investigations, IG departments, claims processing, fraud investigations, or virtually any program or requirement with a need to rapidly assign work based on specific employee skills, availability, and cost. SABR includes a case management tool with real-time mobile lead notifications, tracking, and workflow management functionality. SABR improves each phase of the case management process by highlighting issues requiring immediate attention and empowering staff with the tools to effectively address them. Project managers and executives can readily monitor progress, gaining additional insights into their process throughout the duration of each case with a customizable dashboard. SABR features adaptable platforms and is available via cloud, on-premise, or SaaS. It has successfully operated in a FISMA High environment and conveniently provides a multitude of alerts via text, e-mail, or mobile app.

DRCG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business offering expertise in technical solutioning, program management, investigative services, workflow solutioning, business process reengineering, and investigative subject matter expertise. DRCGs technical approach optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise in managing growth and transformation of existing IT environments. DRCGs understanding and knowledge of the federal contracting landscape enables its management team to provide insight and value by enhancing, rather than replacing, agency investments.

For more information about DRCG and SABR, please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Kelly Badgett

724-923-6057

[email protected]

SOURCE Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC.