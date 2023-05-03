Dutch State Announces the Sale of Intravacc B.V. (The Netherlands)

DEN HAGUE, Netherlands, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of the Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport today announces its intentions to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Intravacc B.V. through a controlled auction process.

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is an established independent contract development and manufacturing organization for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. As an CDMO with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology world-wide for many vaccines, including polio, measles, DTP, Hib and influenza. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from proof-of-concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations, biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

