Dutch stem cell biotech Neuroplast appoints TiGenix founder Frank Luyten and Sanquin director Pieter De Geus to its supervisory board

GELEEN, Netherlands, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroplast, a Dutch clinical stage biotech, focusing on cell-based treatments for primarily inflammation-driven neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of professor emeritus and TiGenix co-founder Dr. Frank Luyten and Dr. Pieter de Geus, Managing Director of Dutch Sanquin Health Solutions, to its supervisory board. Luyten and De Geus bring a wealth of experience in both clinical translation and regulation as well as manufacturing technologies to Neuroplast. Their expertise supports Neuroplast in further developing cell-based treatments to improve and extend the lives of patients with inflammation-driven neurological disorders like Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury.

Prof. Em. dr. Luyten: pioneer in cell-based therapies

As co-founder of Belgian TiGenix, Professor Emeritus Dr. Frank Luyten was the driving force in the development and central EMA registration of ChondroCelect™, the first approved ATMP[1]-cellular product for the repair of damaged joint surface defects. In doing this, he made critical contributions to the development of the regulatory path for ATMP in Europe, as it did not exist at the start of his endeavor. Together with his business partner Gil Beyen, he has guided TiGenix through several capital increases and a successful IPO on NASDAQ and Euronext Brussels. Next to that, he has held multiple consultancy positions in the field of Rheumatology and Regenerative Medicine. Recently, he was appointed medical and scientific director of RegmedXB, a Dutch-Flemish public-private platform in Regenerative Medicine.

Prof. Dr. Luyten is looking forward to bringing in his scientific, clinical and regulatory expertise to Neuroplast:

"Cellular therapies rank amongst the new class of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products with important potential impact for a number of high unmet medical needs. I am looking forward to offering my experience and working together with Neuroplast's team to attain the company's potential in this challenging environment."

Dr. De Geus: pharmaceutical production strategist

Dr. Pieter de Geus is Managing Director of Sanquin Health Solutions, which is the commercial branch of Sanquin Foundation. He has directed the transition of Sanquin subsidiaries from R&D to manufacturing & compliance, while successfully managing FDA inspections and growing profit. Furthermore, he has defined strategies for and managed M&A processes of various pharmaceutical and biotech firms during his tenure at Patheon, DSM and Sanquin.

Dr. De Geus is looking forward to bringing in his 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical development and production space, including cGMPs[2] and regulatory requirements:

"I want to help realize this company's vision, see the first products approved and brought to patients and witness the exploration of further applications of the technology."

Neuroplast CEO Johannes de Munter is proud that renowned Prof. Dr. Luyten and Dr. de Geus have committed themselves to the company:

"Neuroplast is growing into a cell-technology company operating at the forefront of innovative 'living' medicines. Professor Dr. Luyten and Dr. de Geus bring highly valuable experience in many of the facets and challenges Neuroplast faces. We are confident they will help the company reach its potential to the benefit of all of those patients suffering from inflammation-driven neurological disorders, who are currently left without safe and effective treatment options.

With the additions of Luyten and De Geus, the full supervisory board now consists of five people. Other members are Prof. Dr. Marianne van der Steen, Dr. Marcel Kloosterman, and Wim Brouwer.

[1]Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products

[2]Current Good Manufacturing Practice

About Neuroplast

Neuroplast B.V. is a Dutch stem cell technology company focusing on fast-track development programs using autologous cell products for treatment of primarily inflammation-driven neurological disorders".

Neuroplasts Neuro-CellsÒ treatment is currently being tested for Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury (TSCI). Neuro-CellsÒ are a transformative treatment under GMP in the crucial first phase after sustaining TSCI, during which the irreversible impact of TSCI can be radically reduced. Next to this, Neuroplast aspires to make the treatment available to other primarily inflammation-driven neurological disorders.

The company was founded in August 2014 by physician Johannes de Munter and neurologist Erik Wolters. Current investors are Lumana Invest, Brightlands Venture Partners B.V. and LIOF NV. Neuroplast is located in Brightlands Chemelot Campus in The Netherlands.

Forward looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential and future clinical milestones of Neuro-CellsÒ, the indications we intend to pursue and our possible clinical or other business strategies, and the timing of these events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "potential", "would" or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current beliefs and assumptions about future events and on information currently available to management. Neuroplast B.V. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the improper use of this article, accuracy, completeness or updated status of above-mentioned statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Neuroplast B.V. be legally liable or liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

