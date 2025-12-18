DUTCHIE CELEBRATES HISTORIC CANNABIS RECLASSIFICATION FROM SCHEDULE I TO SCHEDULE III

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie , a leading cannabis technology software platform powering over 6,5000 cannabis businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, commends today's historic executive order expediting the reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III.

"Moving cannabis to Schedule III represents a fundamental shift in how the federal government and society at large view the plant, transforming the way the cannabis industry operates," said Tim Barash, Chairman and CEO of Dutchie. "This change will empower the 425,000 people working in the US cannabis industry and bring in new talent, capital, and awareness to an industry that has a positive impact on millions of people's lives."

Dutchie has worked tirelessly alongside customers and partners toward this outcome for years, putting thousands of hours and millions of dollars towards cannabis policy reform as co-chairs of the Coalition for Cannabis Scheduling Reform .

"One of the most immediate impacts of rescheduling is the end of the 280E tax penalty, removing a long-standing barrier to growth. This change will also bring in large institutions and services across the business and banking world, allowing this major US industry to have the same support as the rest of our economy," continued Barash. "When federal policy catches up to reality, it changes how consumers, families, and patients think about cannabis. That matters just as much as the business impact."

