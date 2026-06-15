Dutchie Launches Consumer AI featuring Voice AI, Agentic Commerce, Register Co-Pilot, and Consumer Pulse

Voice AI on the phone, a Register Co-Pilot in-store, Agentic Commerce online, and Consumer Pulse across surveys & reviews, all built with the latest agentic AI tech into the core Dutchie platform.

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie, the leading cannabis technology platform powering more than 6,500 dispensaries across North America with more than $100B in transactions processed, today announced Dutchie Consumer AI. Consumer AI is a new suite of four AI products extending Dutchie POS and E-commerce, designed to help cannabis retailers automate the routine, maximize basket size, own their reputation, and convert every touchpoint.

"Cannabis is reaching the same technology inflection point we've seen transform every major industry," said Tim Barash, CEO of Dutchie. "Retailers are under growing pressure to improve profitability, run leaner businesses, and deliver more personalized consumer experiences, all while navigating one of the most complex regulatory environments. They need to be on the bleeding edge on this intense technology shift as consumers experience these tools in their daily lives. Our new Consumer AI suite is designed to remove operational burden, convert more interactions into revenue, and help teams make smarter decisions at scale."

Dutchie Consumer AI is built directly into the workflows dispensaries already use every day, from inbound calls and e-commerce to checkout and reputation management. Every interaction runs on one customer identity, so the same customer can be supported across phone, online, in-store, and reviews, helping businesses capture more revenue, reduce operational friction, and better manage their brand presence.

The launch includes four integrated products:

Voice AI: Never miss a call or an order . An AI-powered phone receptionist that answers every call, helps customers place orders, confirm pickups, and check hours, directions, live inventory, and daily deals, or hands the call off to staff the moment a person is needed.



. An AI-powered phone receptionist that answers every call, helps customers place orders, confirm pickups, and check hours, directions, live inventory, and daily deals, or hands the call off to staff the moment a person is needed. Agentic Commerce: An agentic concierge for every online customer. It acts, it doesn't just suggest . An AI shopping agent embedded into e-commerce and kiosk experiences that understands intent, builds the cart, and takes customers to checkout. It rebuilds a returning customer's regular order in one tap from real order history, swaps out-of-stock items for the closest match, and helps new shoppers discover products through natural-language questions like "What's your best indica for sleep under $40?". Not a chat window in the bottom right of your screen - a true integrated experience that keeps the fun of shopping for cannabis products but helps you discover more, faster.



. An AI shopping agent embedded into e-commerce and kiosk experiences that understands intent, builds the cart, and takes customers to checkout. It rebuilds a returning customer's regular order in one tap from real order history, swaps out-of-stock items for the closest match, and helps new shoppers discover products through natural-language questions like "What's your best indica for sleep under $40?". Not a chat window in the bottom right of your screen - a true integrated experience that keeps the fun of shopping for cannabis products but helps you discover more, faster. Register Co-Pilot: Every budtender performs like your best one . Built directly into the Dutchie register, Co-Pilot gives every budtender real-time context, including purchase history, smart pairings, upsell recommendations, fast payments, and loyalty prompts, to help budtenders improve consistency, efficiency, and basket size at checkout.



. Built directly into the Dutchie register, Co-Pilot gives every budtender real-time context, including purchase history, smart pairings, upsell recommendations, fast payments, and loyalty prompts, to help budtenders improve consistency, efficiency, and basket size at checkout. Consumer Pulse: Hear every customer, in surveys and reviews. A centralized dashboard that unifies first-party customer surveys from digital orders, receipts, and more with public reviews from across the web, surfacing AI-powered sentiment trends, top themes, and actionable alerts that help operators spot issues before they move their star rating, identify product trends, and respond faster to consumer feedback.

Dutchie Consumer AI comes at a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry, as federal rescheduling efforts and broader regulatory momentum begin reshaping how businesses think about long-term growth and operational strategy. As cannabis retail enters a more normalized and increasingly competitive phase, retailers are looking for integrated technology that can simplify day-to-day operations, improve retention, and support stronger margins.

"The future of cannabis retail isn't about layering on more disconnected tools. It's about building smarter functionality into the systems businesses already rely on," said Chris Ostrowski, CTO of Dutchie. "We're embedding AI into the places where retailers and consumers already engage, helping teams reduce manual work, uncover faster insights, and create more tailored shopping experiences in an increasingly competitive market."

To learn more about Dutchie Consumer AI, visit dutchie.com/business/consumer-ai.

About Dutchie

Dutchie is the cannabis technology software platform enabling cannabis commerce, streamlining dispensary operations, and providing safe and easy access for consumers. Powering over 6,500 cannabis businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, and facilitating over $100 billion in transactions, Dutchie is a complete cannabis operating system, providing solutions for point of sale, e-commerce, loyalty and marketing, seamless payments, and more. For additional information, please visit Dutchie.com

Media Contact

Martha N. Marshall

Trailblaze for Dutchie

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SOURCE Dutchie