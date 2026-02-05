Dutchie Launches "Round Up the Change," Turning Spare Change Into Meaningful Impact Through Cannabis Reform Partnerships

New checkout program enables donations that could generate millions for nonprofit and industry partners working to repair the harms of cannabis criminalization

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie, the leading technology platform powering cannabis retail, today announced Round Up the Change, a new checkout feature that allows dispensary customers to round up their purchase total to support nonprofit organizations and industry associations advancing cannabis justice reform and legalization.

The program launches in partnership with nonprofits Mission Green and Last Prisoner Project, alongside industry associations including the US Cannabis Roundtable and the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. Together, these partners focus on legalization, expungement, sentencing reform, and addressing the long-term consequences of cannabis criminalization.

Participating retailers can enable the feature across both in-store and e-commerce transactions, giving customers an easy, voluntary way to contribute at the point of sale.

"This industry was built on grassroots activism and the power of the people," said Chris Ostrowski, CTO of Dutchie. "Round Up the Change honors that legacy by turning the checkout experience into an engine for advocacy, allowing our community to collectively further the mission."

With more than one million transactions processed daily across the Dutchie platform, even modest roundups can add up quickly. Dutchie estimates the program could generate millions of dollars annually to support legal advocacy, clemency initiatives, and reentry programs.

Several leading retailers have already enrolled as Round Up the Change launch partners, viewing the program as a natural extension of cannabis culture and customer engagement.

"For us, this is about more than adding another donation prompt. It's about honoring the history of this industry, " said Raymond Abro, COO of JARS Cannabis. "Our customers understand it's a privilege to purchase cannabis legally, and this gives them a simple way to support people who have been incarcerated or harmed by cannabis criminalization."

"We're proud to be part of the first cohort to adopt a campaign so closely aligned with our values," said Sam Brill, CEO of Ascend Wellness Holdings. "Co-Lab, our dedicated Social Equity program, is designed to create tangible, community-level impact and help address the lasting harms of prohibition. Round Up the Change gives customers a simple, meaningful way to participate in that effort while still enjoying a frictionless shopping experience."

For decades, cannabis prohibition disproportionately harmed communities through over-policing, incarceration, and long-term economic consequences. Even as legalization expands, many individuals continue to face barriers to employment, housing, and opportunity because of past cannabis convictions.

"Legalization without repair is incomplete," said Weldon Angelos, founder of Mission Green. "Round Up the Change helps close that gap by creating a reliable source of funding to support clemency and restorative justice initiatives, advance legislative reform, and support people still incarcerated for cannabis offenses—moving us toward a future where cannabis is not only legal, but where justice is fully realized."

"Thousands of people are still paying the price for cannabis convictions in a legal industry they helped build," said Stephanie Shepard, Executive Director of Last Prisoner Project. "Round Up the Change gives consumers and retailers a practical way to support cannabis reform every time they visit a dispensary, helping ensure that legalization is paired with real accountability and repair."

"Advocates need sustained funding and support to achieve lasting cannabis reform," said Saphira Galoob, CEO of the US Cannabis Roundtable. "We believe consumers will be motivated to chip in through Round Up the Change to support reform efforts underway in Washington."

Round Up the Change is now available to eligible Dutchie retailers nationwide. Retailers interested in requesting additional nonprofit partners can contact their Dutchie representative for more information.

About Dutchie

Dutchie is the cannabis technology software platform enabling cannabis commerce, streamlining dispensary operations, and providing safe and easy access for consumers. Powering over 6,500 cannabis businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, and facilitating over 22 billion dollars in sales annually, Dutchie is a complete cannabis operating system, providing solutions for point of sale, e-commerce, loyalty and marketing, seamless payments, and more.

Media Contact

Martha N. Marshall

Trailblaze for Dutchie

[email protected]

SOURCE Dutchie