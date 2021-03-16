Dutchie, the Leading Cannabis Tech Platform, Raises $200 Million, Now Valued at $1.7 Billion

BEND, Ore., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie – the cannabis technology platform powering dispensaries and providing safe and easy access to cannabis – today announced the completion of its $200 million Series C, at a $1.7 billion valuation. The company's latest funding round is led by Tiger Global , with participation from new investors Dragoneer and DFJ Growth , and from existing investors including Casa Verde Capital , Thrive Capital , Gron Ventures , and former Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz . Dutchie is also announcing today its acquisitions of Greenbits and LeafLogix , two enterprise resource planning (ERP) and point-of-sale (POS) software solutions serving the cannabis industry, to provide more value to dispensaries and consumers.

"Dutchie's mission is to provide safe and easy access to cannabis while helping power the positive societal change that cannabis is bringing to the world," said Ross Lipson, CEO and Co-founder at dutchie. "We believe we have a responsibility to help contribute to the next evolution of the industry, help all sides of the market grow, and create opportunities and outcomes that benefit all of our partners and consumers."

Since November 2020, six new states have passed legalization measures for cannabis and a record-high percentage of Americans now support legalization. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world and provides a variety of societal benefits, including improving positive health outcomes, providing underrepresented or marginalized groups access to greater economic opportunity, and increasing tax revenue, particularly amid shrinking public budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutchie's platform creates a comprehensive, streamlined technology ecosystem to help realize these benefits by helping cannabis dispensaries grow and meet consumer demand. To help deliver on its mission, dutchie is announcing today that Tim Barash, former CFO and Chief Business Officer at Toast, will serve as the company's new Executive Chairman.

"Dutchie is powering a new generation of entrepreneurs driving one of the most disruptive consumer trends of the last century," said Tim Barash, Executive Chairman of dutchie. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to join a team focused on accelerating an industry that has a wide range of positive societal impacts, from better health and wellness outcomes to reversing a stigma that hampers criminal justice reform to supporting communities by enhancing state and local tax revenues."

Dutchie's agile, user-centric platform makes it easier than ever for consumers to buy cannabis online as they do for any other purchase while also streamlining retailers' business operations. In an industry that has long faced issues with fragmentation, dutchie's solutions simplify day-to-day operations, so SMBs and enterprises can focus on connecting with customers, driving marketing and sales efforts, and growing their business.

"We work with companies that have the potential to reshape major parts of the global economy," said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. "Our investment will help dutchie extend its platform and deepen relationships with merchants, consumers, and brands to drive better outcomes for all in this ecosystem. We look forward to supporting this world-class team as they hit a new phase of growth."

Dutchie's Series C funds will go toward continuing to add and attract top talent, assist with expansion into new markets, and launch major product developments to support cannabis dispensaries while meeting evolving consumer demand and expectations. To learn more, visit: https://dutchie.com .

About Dutchie: Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis technology platform focused on providing consumers with safe and easy access to cannabis and supporting the positive wave of societal change cannabis is bringing to the world. Dutchie is a product-and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.dutchie.com .

SOURCE Dutchie

