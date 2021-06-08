Dutchland Farms Egg Recertified by American Humane for Excellent Animal Welfare

"American Humane is happy to work with outstanding farmers like those at Dutchland Farms," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president & CEO of American Humane. "Their continued commitment to animal welfare helps elevate the standards for humane farming and gives ethically-minded shoppers a chance to make humane choices with every visit to the grocery store."

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, was founded in 1877 after regional humane groups recognized the need for a national voice for animals. Farm animal welfare was central to that founding and remains an integral part of the organization's operations to this day. In 2000, American Humane recognized the need for third-party certification of welfare claims in the farm space and established the American Humane Farm Program, now in its 21st year of operation. American Humane CertifiedTM brings together farmers, ranchers, scientists and animal experts to improve the lives of nearly one billion farm animals every year.

"Originally founded in 1962, Dutchland Farms, LLC is a member of The Wenger Group, Inc. and offers wholesale egg marketing, pullet growing, and flock service for farms across the northeast region. Dutchland raises over 8 million pullets a year via their network of more than 50 independent family farms in Central Pennsylvania and distribute nest-run eggs from more than 2 million birds to their diverse customer base located across the US."

Farmers and ranchers interested in becoming American Humane CertifiedTM invite third-party auditors to inspect their farms and operations, judging them against more than 200 evidence-based standards developed in collaboration with a Scientific Advisory Committee. American Humane regularly reviews and updates its species-specific standards in collaboration with the Scientific Advisory Committee to ensure that all welfare standards align with the most up-to-date science.

There is broad support for humane standards on farms and ranches. More than 90 percent of people in a representative sample surveyed by American Humane reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare. Farmers and retailers have heeded the call. According to an American Humane analysis, 10 of the nation's top 12 grocery stores now carry products that are American Humane CertifiedTM.

"American Humane pushes evidence and science-based solutions that result in better lives for farm animals," said Dr. Ganzert. "Outstanding organizations like Dutchland Farms, who invite third-party scrutiny of their operations, should be applauded for their transparency and commitment to animal welfare."

