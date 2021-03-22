Dutchland Plastics Announces New Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

OOSTBURG, Wis., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchland Plastics, LLC ("Dutchland" or the "Company"), a leading contract manufacturer of custom rotationally molded ("rotomolded") plastics products, announced today the Company's new corporate social responsibility ("CSR") initiatives. These CSR initiatives will focus heavily on the issues directly impacting Dutchland's local community members in Wisconsin and Upstate New York, and will include:

- Corporate charitable donations to non-profit organizations;

- Support for social justice initiatives, including diversity-driven hiring efforts and resource building for local education systems; and

- Sustainability goals that will be determined through expert analysis and planning.

Dutchland's CEO, Raka Rao, will work closely with the Company's Lead Director, George Kollitides, to establish and expand these initiatives throughout the Company's larger go-forward strategy in order to create greater value for stakeholders and the communities in which Dutchland operates.

"I'm thrilled to launch these critical initiatives," said Mr. Rao. "At Dutchland, we are commited to not only operational excellence, but to being good corporate and community citizens. These long-term goals are a great step forward for us as an organization, and I'm excited to build upon these initiatives as core tenets of Dutchland for years to come."

To kick-off its new CSR program, Dutchland has made a contribution to the Wisconsin chapter of Susan G. Komen ("Komen"), the world's largest breast cancer organization. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $1 billion in research and provided $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psycho-social support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Komen Wisconsin has invested more than $17.9 million in local community breast health programs and education as well as more than $6.1 million to the most promising breast cancer research programs. The Company was joined in its contribution to Komen Wisconsin by several donations from Dutchland's leadership and team members, including Mr. Rao and Mr. Kollitides.

"This is a phenomenal organization doing crucial work," said Mr. Kollitides, a partner with Dutchland's private equity sponsor, A&M Capital Opportunities. "When the opportunity to support Komen Wisconsin was first discussed, I immediately knew I wanted to join Dutchland in contributing to this powerful platform that's leading the way in the fight against breast cancer all over the world. These donations are the perfect way to launch our new CSR initiatives and I look forward to working closely with Raka to continue to establish and grow these efforts."

ABOUT DUTCHLAND PLASTICS

Headquartered in Ootsburg, Wisconsin, Dutchland Plastics ("Dutchland") is leading contract manufacturer of custom rotationally molded ("rotomolded") plastics products. The company has been manufacturing high quality plastics products – from kayaks to coolers, jungle gyms to furniture – for nearly half a century at its state-of-the-art facilities in Wisconsin and New York. Founded in 1967, Dutchland proudly serves both domestic and international companies across several sectors, including but not limited to the recreational, commercial, outdoor, food and beverage, furniture and marine industries. For more information about Dutchland, please visit www.dutchland.com.

