Dutchland Plastics Hires Vice President of Operations

OOSTBURG, Wisc., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchland Plastics ("Dutchland" or the "Company"), a contract manufacturer of custom rotationally molded ("rotomolded") plastics products, announced today the hiring of Jamey Haley as its new vice president of operations. Mr. Halley, whose career spans more than 20 years, will report to Dutchland Chief Executive Officer Randy Herman.

Over the course of Mr. Halley's career he has developed and led operational teams for the country's most substantial manufacturers. His work includes directing strategic and tactical operational planning, executing lean manufacturing strategies, improving transactional and production efficiencies and improving company flexibility and nimbleness in the market.

Mr. Halley most recently served as the senior operations director for the Consolidated Container Company (Atlanta, GA). In this capacity he oversaw eight plastic bottling facilities across the United States, managed projects from new equipment installs to developing flexible solutions for new or existing customers, and had P&L responsibilities. Prior to this, Mr. Halley served in multiple leadership positions at the Remington Outdoor Company (Huntsville, AL) including director of advanced manufacturing engineering (ammunition and firearms) as well as plant manager. At Remington, Mr. Halley implemented a grassroots TPM process and predictive maintenance strategy, developed maintenance and quality working groups, and developed companywide protocols for KPI tracking, daily shop floor management and lean improvement. Mr. Halley also served as the director of manufacturing for the MVP Group International (Mayfield, KY) and director of operations for Franke Consumer Products (Ruston, LA).

"Jamey is an operations leader who brings tremendous experience to the Dutchland team," said Mr. Herman. "As we look to expand our business his knowledge, discipline and ability to execute precision lean manufacturing will be essential. I am confident his contributions will be far reaching and touch every aspect of the company."

In his new role, Mr. Halley will lead Dutchland's world class manufacturing team, prioritizing customer satisfaction, quality, efficiency, and performance measures. He will serve as a member of the senior management team and be responsible for integrating business functions with a continuous focus on improvement and quality.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, and I could not be more pleased to join this outstanding team," said Mr. Halley. "Dutchland is a rotational molding powerhouse with a well-earned reputation for always putting the customer first. I'm excited to hit the ground running while ensuring that the Company's long term manufacturing strategies are achieved."

Dutchland, which manufactures cutting-edge products for customers across industry lines, is the third largest contract rotational molder in the United States. During the past year, the all-American Company instituted a successful growth plan that added 50 well-paying jobs, raised starting salaries and hourly wages, increased the number of paid holidays for its workers, and celebrated its 50th anniversary by recommitting to community and family-friendly programs. In January, the Company announced an expansion into a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in the village of Canastota, New York. The move will create an additional 42 jobs in the Empire State.

"The vice president of operations is a key role for Dutchland and one that Jamey is exceptionally well suited for," said Pete Kirchof, chairman of the Dutchland Board. "Jamey comes to us with an outstanding record of success and a proven ability to maximize production efficiencies and equipment utilization while reducing product rework and scrap levels. He's a leader of the highest caliber and we look forward to his joining our team."

